Disneyland Resort's 2023 Halloween treats and eats are appetizingly eerie

What to Know Halloween at the Disneyland Resort

Sept. 1 through Oct. 31, 2023; theme park admission and reservation are required, while Downtown Disney District is free to see

The haunt-filled happening will feature several festive foods, from burgers to quick bites

Grub that is "scary-good" can be lusciously located throughout the year, if you where the most whimsical restaurants are to be found.

But Disneyland Resort is home to so many fanciful food spots, which means one tantalizing thing: When the Halloween season returns, so do a cavalcade of "scary-good" snacks and sips.

The Anaheim destination revealed a haunting collection of upcoming treats on Aug. 17, all to raise the spirits, and stoke some appetites, ahead of Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort.

That opens for its eek-filled engagement on Sept. 1, 2023. The final date? Cue the ghoulish chuckles: The Halloween fun, and foodstuffs, materialize each day through Oct. 31.

Here are a few of the monstrously merry meals and quirky confections you'll find at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and Downtown Disney District, mwah ha ha. Just note where around the resort you'll find the goodies that tempt the ghoul in you.

The Rest in Chocolate Sundae from Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor features Rocky Road ice cream buried in a chocolate-covered waffle cup with chocolate cookie crumbles and gummy worms topped with a chocolate tombstone.

Ghostly double cheeseburger from Smokejumpers Grill: Double beef and soy chorizo burger with provolone, ghost pepper black bean spread, avocado crema, cabbage and pico de gallo served with crinkle-cut fries

Te Kā Dog from Award Wieners: Sweet and spicy pulled pork with a fiery tropical chutney served on a toasted bun with Cuties mandarin oranges or filmstrip fries

Disneyland Resort Mickey bat cookie from Market House: Shortbread bat cookie dipped in dark chocolate with a vampire Mickey face