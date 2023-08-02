Disneyland Resort's 2023 holiday happenings to merrily meld the classics with fresh fun

What to Know
- The Holidays at Disneyland Resort will twinkle from Nov. 10, 2023 through Jan. 7, 2024; a theme park ticket and reservation are required for park entry
- "A Christmas Fantasy Parade," "it's a small world" Holiday, and other fan favorites will return to Disneyland Park
- The Disney Festival of Holidays will dance around the globe at Disney California Adventure, spotlighting seasonal music, art, and delicious eats
While August can seem like the most illuminated and ultra-dazzling stretch of the year, thanks to intense sunlight and afternoons that feel more golden than gold, it's a month that is well acquainted with the night, with the evening hour arriving just a little earlier each day.
This reminds us that we're moving in the direction of fall, then winter, a twinkly time period that just happens to boast some of our region's brightest illuminated offerings.
Look to the Holidays at Disneyland Resort, a festive feast of lighting, dance, foods, costuming, and seasonal sparkle.
We often learn some of the sweetest elements of the multi-month event around August, making this moment, well, doubly bright.
And several of those elements were unveiled about the upcoming extravaganza on Aug. 2, 2023.
Beloved fan favorites like "A Christmas Fantasy Parade" at Disneyland Park and the Disney Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure will be back beginning on Nov. 10.
And, as is tradition at the world-famous Anaheim destination, the yuletide yums, wreath-lined locations, and Jack Skellington-inspired Haunted Mansion theming will remain in the merry mix through the first days of January.
Disney ¡Viva Navídad! will be back at Paradise Gardens Park at Disney California Adventure while "Believe... in Holiday Magic," a fireworks spectacular, will add shimmer to the sky over Disneyland Park.
Stylish new character costumes — think midcentury moxie — and lavish hotel decorations will add to the joy.
For more on The Merriest Place on Earth's big 2023 plans, visit the official Disney Parks Blog now.