Disneyland Resort's Nighttime Spectaculars Return in 2022

The attractions, treats, drinks, decorations, character sightings, and shops of Disneyland Resort are well-known, well-beloved, and utterly obsessed over, by both longtime fans and first-time visitors.

But there's an area of entertainment that stands on its iconic own, and it includes those over-the-top, fabulously flashy, ultra-eye-catching extravaganzas that are only savored by starlight.

We're speaking of the Anaheim destination's famous nighttime spectaculars, of course.

Several after-sundown delights have been on hold for over a year — the theme parks temporarily shuttered in March 2020, and the nighttime spectaculars did not begin again with the April 2021 reopening of the parks — but these big productions will return in 2022.

These include "World of Color" in Disney California Adventure, and the "Main Street Electrical Parade" and "Fantasmic!" in Disneyland park.

The bulb-tastic parade, by the by, is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

A pair of daytime productions will also delight Disneyland park guests on select February 2022 dates: an "expanded" edition of "Celebrate Gospel!" and "Tale of the Lion King," too.

Check out what you can look forward to, now, when visiting Disneyland Resort in the coming year; reservations are required as well as tickets, and you'll want to review the debut dates for all of the spectaculars and performances you'd like to see.