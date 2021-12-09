Disneyland Resort's Nighttime Spectaculars Return in 2022

By Alysia Gray Painter

The attractions, treats, drinks, decorations, character sightings, and shops of Disneyland Resort are well-known, well-beloved, and utterly obsessed over, by both longtime fans and first-time visitors.

But there's an area of entertainment that stands on its iconic own, and it includes those over-the-top, fabulously flashy, ultra-eye-catching extravaganzas that are only savored by starlight.

We're speaking of the Anaheim destination's famous nighttime spectaculars, of course.

Several after-sundown delights have been on hold for over a year — the theme parks temporarily shuttered in March 2020, and the nighttime spectaculars did not begin again with the April 2021 reopening of the parks — but these big productions will return in 2022.

These include "World of Color" in Disney California Adventure, and the "Main Street Electrical Parade" and "Fantasmic!" in Disneyland park.

The bulb-tastic parade, by the by, is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

A pair of daytime productions will also delight Disneyland park guests on select February 2022 dates: an "expanded" edition of "Celebrate Gospel!" and "Tale of the Lion King," too.

Check out what you can look forward to, now, when visiting Disneyland Resort in the coming year; reservations are required as well as tickets, and you'll want to review the debut dates for all of the spectaculars and performances you'd like to see.

"World of Color" returns to Disney California Adventure Park in spring 2022. A unique combination of music, fire, fog and laser effects, with Disney animation projected on an immense screen of water, this unforgettable kaleidoscope of color at Disney California Adventure celebrates the magic and fun of Disney and Pixar, all set to a soaring soundtrack. Audiences are immersed in some favorite Disney stories with memorable sequences of animation and music, including scenes like WALL-E and Eve zipping through the cosmos and Pocahontas exploring just around the river bend. (Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort)
"Main Street Electrical Parade" will once again light up Disneyland Park as it returns for its 50th anniversary in spring 2022. This spectacular pageant of nighttime magic and imagination will be led by the iconic train and drum unit featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Goofy, and proclaiming in lights: Disneyland Presents "Main Street Electrical Parade." The parade brings back many guest favorites including Elliot the Dragon and floats from "Alice in Wonderland," "Cinderella," and "Peter Pan." (Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort)
Disneyland Resort will celebrate the soulful spirit of Gospel music with the return of "Celebrate Gospel!" in February 2022. "Celebrate Gospel!" will expand and feature live choir performances, each sharing its own distinctive style and inspiration. This powerful event moves to the Fantasyland Theater at Disneyland Park where guests will be able to enjoy uplifting choir performances on select days during the month of February. "Celebrate Gospel!" is offered as part of the Disneyland Park experience. More details will be shared soon on the Disney Parks Blog. (Disneyland Resort)
Returning in spring 2022, "Disneyland Forever" is a sky-high celebration filled with sparkling pyrotechnics and immersive projections that envelop guests in a breathtaking journey with surprising special effects. Main Street, U.S.A., and a few other spots in Disneyland become a magical canvas as guests are swept into a world of dreams, from flying above the London skyline with "Peter Pan" to a dance with King Louie in "The Jungle Book." The inspiring closing song is "Kiss Goodnight." (Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort)
Returning January 10 for a limited time, "Mickey’s Mix Magic," will be presented nightly in Disneyland park. State-of-the-art projections, show lighting and lasers transform Main Street, U.S.A., Sleeping Beauty Castle and the façade of "it’s a small world" into a dazzling, high-energy, family fun dance party celebrating Mickey Mouse, with fireworks added on select nights. (Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort)
Soon in 2022, the Fantasyland Theater at Disneyland will become home to "Tale of the Lion King," an imaginative adaptation of Disney's "The Lion King." A hit with guests when it debuted in 2019, "Tale of the Lion King" is brought to life by the Storytellers of the Pride Lands, a troupe of traveling performers who present Simba's beloved and timeless journey in a unique story-theater style with live music and dance. (Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort)
Fantasmic!, a "must-see" show at Disneyland Park for nearly 30 years, returns in spring 2022. Disney's longest-running nighttime spectacular is an emotional extravaganza of colorful Disney animated film images, choreographed to an exciting musical score. The waters of the Rivers of America come alive as Mickey MouseÕs power of imagination enables him to create fantastic events and images as seen in beloved Disney classic films like "Fantasia," "The Jungle Book," "The Little Mermaid," and more. (Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort)

