Disneyland's Half Marathon Weekend Will Be Back in 2024

What to Know Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend

Jan. 11-14, 2024; registration opens Feb. 4, 2023

Look for a trio of endurance events, as well as other special happenings during the weekend-long celebration

Revisit any classic Disney cartoon and you might encounter an impressive amount of ultra-fast, make-haste, go-the-distance running.

There are the gleeful Goofy sports shorts, of course, and the beloved "Tortoise and the Hare" retelling, and seeing those "Lonesome Ghosts" hightail it out of their haunted mansion? Those spirits could really sprint.

But while we can turn on those animated gems at any time of the year, the chance to leg it around a Disney Park during a runDisney race is a far rarer opportunity.

That airy, exercise-filled, and super-festive opportunity will return to Disneyland Resort in 2024 after some seven years away when the Disneyland Half Marathon trots back into the Anaheim theme parks.

Participants will be able to choose from a 5K, a 10K, or the half marathon and challenge, which is the "10K and half marathon combined."

Registration for the Jan. 11-14, 2024 weekend opens on Feb. 14, 2023, but if you're a Gold or Platinum member of runDisney? You can sign up starting on Feb. 7.

The colorful commemorative finishers' medals are always a major draw of the early-in-the-day spectacular, as are the Disney characters cheering on participants.

And seeing runners in their own Disney-inspired get-ups? Tinkerbell wings, Minnie-cute bows, and Mad Hatter-style top hats do abound among the on-the-go revelers.

The runDisney Coast to Coast Challenge will also happily hoof it back into our worlds during the 2023-2024 race season.