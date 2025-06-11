Disneyland's ‘Halloween Time' begins in August, with eerie eats and fun in tow

What to Know Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort

Aug. 22-Oct. 31, 2025

"Oogie Boogie Bash — A Disney Halloween Party" will pop up at Disney California Adventure on select nights beginning Aug. 17 (the evening party requires a separate ticket)

Theme park admission and a reservation are required

Halloween may be synonymous with a particular day in late October, but in Southern California all of the spooky sights begin to shimmer months before the haunting holiday arrives.

Conventions devoted to home haunts, frightful film screenings, dastardly dinners, and an eeked-out array of offerings are plentiful starting in the late summer.

But if you look to Anaheim, you'll discover one of the largest and longest-running Halloween happenings around, an outsized extravaganza that unfurls in August in a sweet and spine-tingling fashion.

It's Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort, a multi-week — make that multi-month — spectacular that has proven to be so popular it seems to enjoy an earlier start date each and every year.

And in 2025 the enchanted magic will rise Aug. 22 when the haunted happy times commence.

That magic includes a cavalcade of seasonal character costumes, creatively themed eats, and decorations galore, including the giant Main Street U.S.A. Mickey jack o' lantern (an iconic photo spot).

Disneyland shared some of the upcoming details June 11, giving fans just over two months to plan.

The atmospheric experiences will weave through the theme park's 70th anniversary celebrations, all while adding some autumn-style oomph.

That oomph will include the "Halloween Screams" nighttime spectacular with fireworks, "Mickey's Trick or Treat Show" on select nights, and a guided tour to the hauntier sights of The Happiest Place on Earth.

A few of the 2025 glad-hearted good times and ghoulish goodies are revealed, like through a crystal ball or the evening fog, below...