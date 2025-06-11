Disneyland

Disneyland's ‘Halloween Time' begins in August, with eerie eats and fun in tow

Decorations, costumes, and events will lend frightfully festive notes to the popular celebration.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort

What to Know

  • Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort
  • Aug. 22-Oct. 31, 2025
  • "Oogie Boogie Bash — A Disney Halloween Party" will pop up at Disney California Adventure on select nights beginning Aug. 17 (the evening party requires a separate ticket)
  • Theme park admission and a reservation are required

Halloween may be synonymous with a particular day in late October, but in Southern California all of the spooky sights begin to shimmer months before the haunting holiday arrives.

Conventions devoted to home haunts, frightful film screenings, dastardly dinners, and an eeked-out array of offerings are plentiful starting in the late summer.

But if you look to Anaheim, you'll discover one of the largest and longest-running Halloween happenings around, an outsized extravaganza that unfurls in August in a sweet and spine-tingling fashion.

It's Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort, a multi-week — make that multi-month — spectacular that has proven to be so popular it seems to enjoy an earlier start date each and every year.

And in 2025 the enchanted magic will rise Aug. 22 when the haunted happy times commence.

That magic includes a cavalcade of seasonal character costumes, creatively themed eats, and decorations galore, including the giant Main Street U.S.A. Mickey jack o' lantern (an iconic photo spot).

Disneyland shared some of the upcoming details June 11, giving fans just over two months to plan.

The atmospheric experiences will weave through the theme park's 70th anniversary celebrations, all while adding some autumn-style oomph.

That oomph will include the "Halloween Screams" nighttime spectacular with fireworks, "Mickey's Trick or Treat Show" on select nights, and a guided tour to the hauntier sights of The Happiest Place on Earth.

A few of the 2025 glad-hearted good times and ghoulish goodies are revealed, like through a crystal ball or the evening fog, below...

From Aug. 22-Nov. 2, 2025, Plaza de la Familia at Disney California Adventure Park celebrates the spirit of Día de los Muertos, plus décor and entertainment inspired by Disney and Pixar’s “Coco.” Among the offerings are “Storytellers of Plaza de la Familia Celebrate the Musical World of Coco!,” which will bring to life the everlasting bonds of family with songs and dancing. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)
Oogie Boogie Bash will return in 2025 on select nights from Aug. 17 to Oct. 31 at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, Calif. This separately ticketed family-friendly Halloween party includes immersive treat trails, rare character sightings and unique entertainment. For this spirited occasion, guests are invited to dress up in their favorite Halloween costumes. For information about on-sale ticket dates, visit DisneyParksBlog.com. (Disneyland Resort)
From Aug. 22-Oct. 31, 2025, Halloween Time will bring frightfully fun experiences to guests with Halloween magic throughout the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their friends will dress to impress this Halloween in bright new looks featuring swirling colors of purple, green and orange – a twist on their 70th Celebration outfits. (Artist Rendering/Disneyland Resort)
