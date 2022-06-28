Disneyland's ‘Halloween Time' Looks Hauntingly Fun

Disneyland Resort in Anaheim

Sept. 2 through Oct. 31, 2022

Haunted Mansion Holiday, Día de los Muertos, Oogie Boogie Bash, light shows, a pumpkin hunt, themed treats

The 28th day of June traditionally is when the first full week of summer has officially wrapped, which often means notably hot days, incredibly bright skies, and the scorchiest season in full and fiery flower.

But June 28 is looking rather unsummery in 2022, at least around Southern California.

True, temperatures will be toasty — there's no pretending otherwise — and the sun will be fierce, but if you look in certain spooky spots you may just see an autumn-style overlay.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Perhaps it is because the trailer for Disney's "Hocus Pocus 2" materialized, in a cloud of ensorcelled smoke, on the morning of June 28, or that Magic Key Holders may purchase tickets to "Oogie Boogie Bash — A Disney Halloween Party" at Disney California Adventure starting on June 28.

Wherever you glance, things are a touch ghoulish, which makes it an ideal time to ponder some of the eerie attractions and activities that The Eekiest Place on Earth has in store this fall.

Disneyland Resort unveiled its "Halloween Time" plans earlier in June, and while we don't yet know all of the details, like what the latest gingerbread creation will look like at the Haunted Mansion, the confection displayed at the center of the ballroom, we do know some of the major sights and sounds we can eekily expect when the popular happening returns on Sept. 2.

Haunted Mansion Holiday, which features Jack Skellington and his "Nightmare Before Christmas" coterie, is most definitely a sweetly scary centerpiece, as are the Día de los Muertos celebrations at Disney California Adventure.

"Oogie Boogie Bash" is popping up at Disney California Adventure on select nights, 23 evenings in all, on Sept. 6, bringing with it the "Frightfully Fun Parade," sightings of the Villains around Redwood Creek Challenge Trail, and the opportunity to costume-up at the theme park.

"Mater's Graveyard JamBOOree" is also a Disney California Adventure favorite, as is "Guardians of the Galaxy — Monsters After Dark."

And at Downtown Disney District, beginning on Sept. 6? "Pluto's Pumpkin Pursuit" will give younger tots the chance to go on a light-hearted pumpkin hunt.

The Disneyland Resort hotels will also feature all sorts of fall-fun gewgaws, with lobby displays spotlighting the charms and chills of the season.

It's hard to believe that "Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort" is just about two months away from June's conclusion, especially when it is so warm, bright, and devoid of jack o'lanterns outside.

But like the Sanderson Sisters summoning a perfect spell, or Oogie Boogie spinning his wheel, magic can happen fast around the Anaheim destination, and before we know it?

Those picturesque pumpkins will be lining Main Street, U.S.A., with the giant Mickey Mouse pumpkin serving as the festive, photo-ready focal point.