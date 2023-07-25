Disneyland's ‘Happiest Haunts Guided Tour' will soon spectrally shimmer to life

What to Know Disneyland Park in Anaheim

Tour tickets go on sale Aug. 3, 2023; a theme park ticket and reservation is also required

Tour prices will be announced closer to the on-sale date

When hinges creak and those ol' strange and frightening sounds do echo through various halls?

If you're experiencing such otherworldly phenomena, you just might be inside the Haunted Mansion at Disneyland Park, the planet's best-known haunted house, an abode boasting 999 happy haunts, with room for one more.

But creaking hinges and eeky aural effects of a spooky nature also tell us that Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort is on the wicked wind, bringing with it, as it does, a cobwebby bouquet of seasonal chills, thrills, and fills o' frightful fun.

And one way to get your fill at The Happiest, er, Hauntiest Place on Earth? Join a tour devoted to knowing the theme park's many Halloween-centric charms.

Such a tour is returning for the 2023 season, which shall cast a long and lovely shadow across the Anaheim destination from Sept. 1 through Oct. 31.

It's Disney's Happiest Haunts Guided Tour, a "2-hour walking tour across Disneyland Park."

Along the way you'll experience all sorts of eerie delights, from learning about "Halloween tales specific to Disney experiences" to a chance to pose for a playful snap with those spectral superstars, The Hitchhiking Ghosts.

"Expedited access to Pirates of the Caribbean" arrrr, er, is among the perks, as is the chance to view "Halloween Screams," the nighttime spectacular, from a reserved viewing area.

Tour tickets?

Those will materialize on Aug. 3, and prices will shimmer into view near the on-sale date (guests should expect the fee to be "comparable to similar guided tours," reveals the Disneyland team).

Are you ready to float through the famous fantasy-driven destination with all the panache of a playful ghost?

Consult the nearest crystal ball, summon your favorite ghouls, then spirit yourself in the direction of this entrancing site for more information on Disney's Happiest Haunts Guided Tour 2023.