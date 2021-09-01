Disneyland's Holiday Fun Will Shimmer With Sparkle and ‘Snow'

What to Know Nov. 12, 2021 through Jan. 9, 2022

"A Christmas Fantasy" parade is one of the centerpieces at Disneyland park, as are the "Believe in Holiday Magic" fireworks

Disney California Adventure will welcome the Disney Festival of Holidays, which includes eight food booths and "Disney ¡Viva Navidad!"

Seeing snow in sunny, temperate, bring-a-jacket-but-you-may-not-need-it Anaheim?

You only need look to one place for such fancifully frosty fun, even if the snow seen in Disneyland is comprised of fairy tale lights on Sleeping Beauty Castle or a spin through Snow White's Enchanted Wish (the "snow" in this instance refers to the name of the beloved princess, of course).

And come the holidays? There is also a "snowfall" at the world-famous theme park each night, one of the cool (but not cold) components of the Holidays at Disneyland Resort.

That special time of year is back in 2021, with the snow, sparkle, and sweet treats debuting on Nov. 12. And while actual snowflakes melt rather quickly, this seasonal spectacular will stay vibrant all the way through to Jan. 9, 2022.

Disneyland Resort

In addition to the nightly "snow," the Holidays at Disneyland Resort boast a bevy of bon bons, and not just the actual yummy bon bons found at the world-famous Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen on Main Street U.S.A. (mmm).

"A Christmas Fantasy" parade, complete with those traditional toy soldiers and prancing reindeer, will make its grand roll through Disneyland park, while the theme park's 60-foot Christmas tree will again glimmer, courtesy of thousands of lights and about 1,800 ornaments.

And the "snow" seen on Sleeping Beauty's Winter Castle? It's the dazzling product of oodles of illuminated bulbs, which give guests the impression of enchanted icicles.

The "Believe in Holiday Magic" fireworks will flower-up the sky overhead each night, while a number of pajama-clad characters will wave goodbye to guests from the train station platform.

The festive merriment will also add gingerbread-y joy to Disney California Adventure, where the Disney Festival of Holidays will give guests a culinary trip to points around the world via a host of cuisines, tasty bites that represent a number of traditional celebrations.

"Disney ¡Viva Navidad!" is also a main part of the festival. Look for "... a fun street

party featuring Mexican folklórico dancers and Mariachis, Brazilian samba dancers and percussionists, giant mojiganga puppets and Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse in their fiesta best."

Mirabel, from the upcoming Walt Disney Animation Studios film "Encanto," will also call upon the Paradise Gardens area. Nearby, Cars Land will be decked out, hubcaps to fenders, in all sorts of honk-honk holiday gear.

And seeing Santa Claus? Kris Kringle will be ho-ho-holding court at the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail.

What's your favorite part of a holidaytime day spent Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure?

The holly hung here and there, the glowing lights, Mickey and Minnie rocking their wintry fashions, the reindeer-cute parade, the classic Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen candy canes, or pretty much all of the above?

Do remember to make a reservation, in addition to purchasing a ticket, if you'd like to experience the many enchantments that sparkle, like so many snowflakes, during the Holidays at Disneyland Resort.