Disneyland's popular So Cal Resident Ticket Offer goes on sale in early December

What to Know So Cal Resident 3-Day Ticket Offer

The offer starts at $75-per-day during a three-day visit to one park

Jan. 2 through June 2, 2024; tickets go on sale on Dec. 5

Southern Californians have their tried-and-true Disneyland Resort tips, from the Perfect Time of Arrival (rope drop has its passionate advocates, as do the mid-morning roll-inners) to First Treats to Eat (never dare suggest popcorn ahead of Dole Whips if you're not looking for a good-natured quibble).

Locals are, in short, enthusiastic experts on all things Disneylandiana, which makes the much-anticipated return of the So Cal Resident 3-Day Ticket Offer an event worth raising your pickles and/or Dole Whips high in the sky over.

And return, the deal shall, from Jan. 2 through June 2, 2024.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

You won't need to wait long before securing your ticket, which puts the focus on weekday visits: The Disneyland Resort announced that Dec. 5 is the on-sale date for the tickets, which begin at $75 per day.

"The three-day ticket can be spread out on separate dates and upgrading to a Park Hopper ticket or adding Disney Genie+ service are available at the time of purchase," shared the Disneyland Resort team.

There's also a limited-time offer for kids's tickets happening, too: The offer starts at $50 a day and runs from Jan. 8 through March 10, 2024.

The late-winter-into-spring window at the Anaheim destination is a favorite for fans: The Lunar New Year, Valentine's sweetnesses, brighter evenings, and other delightful doings that feel as fresh as a dew-dappled daisy are auspiciously afoot.

There's some fine print and Important Things to Know before purchasing, so start here and read all before Dec. 5, which, again, is the on-sale date for the So Cal Resident 3-Day Ticket Offer.