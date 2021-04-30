Disneyland's Reopening: See the First Photos from the Park

Disneyland park is a place that constantly flowers with all sorts of firsts, even if you're on your fifth or fiftieth visit. There's the first Dole whip of the day, the first time you ride Dumbo the Flying Elephant after entering the park, and the first character you see.

But the park's famous firsts got, well, first-ier on Friday, April 30, 2021. That's when Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure reopened after a 412-day closure, a temporary shuttering prompted by the pandemic.

The theme parks are now back, and Disneyland Resort shared some of the festive and emotional first photos from the morning of the parks' reopening.