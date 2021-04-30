Disneyland's Reopening: See the First Photos from the Park

By Alysia Gray Painter

Disneyland park is a place that constantly flowers with all sorts of firsts, even if you're on your fifth or fiftieth visit. There's the first Dole whip of the day, the first time you ride Dumbo the Flying Elephant after entering the park, and the first character you see.

But the park's famous firsts got, well, first-ier on Friday, April 30, 2021. That's when Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure reopened after a 412-day closure, a temporary shuttering prompted by the pandemic.

The theme parks are now back, and Disneyland Resort shared some of the festive and emotional first photos from the morning of the parks' reopening.

Sleeping Beauty Castle, a snapshot, and sweet memories: Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure reopened on Friday, April 30.
Cast members gathered at Town Square to greet the momentous morning.
Disneyland's famous vintage vehicles were out and rolling early.
Retro style, a favorite of Disneyland fans, made an early appearance on the morning of reopening. Temperatures are expected to reach the 90s on April 30, making a shade-providing parasol a smart bet.
Joyful selfies were on full and immediate display.
Taking a stroll down Main Street U.S.A. has always been a simple pleasure.
Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure are now open daily; advance tickets and reservations are necessary.

