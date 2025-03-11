Food & Drink

Disneyland's ‘Season of the Force' Foodie Guide has landed

The cosmic cuisine includes milk tea, cold brew, savory skewers, and other far, far away foodstuffs.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Disneyland Resort

What to Know

  • Disneyland Park's "Season of the Force"
  • The "Star Wars"-inspired food and drink offerings will be available at the Anaheim theme park from March 28 through May 11
  • Entertainment, characters, and special merchandise add to the galactic good time, in addition to the themed eats and sips
  • Park admission and a reservation are required; food and drink are additional

Tell your Bantha bestie, your dearest Wookiee, and your droid crew, too: The magic of "Star Wars Day," which is celebrated May 4, is starting early at The Happiest Place on Earth.

True, the concept of time is a bit wave-y and a bit wobbly within the deep reaches of a sci-fi phenomenon, and pinning specific months and dates to anything in the vastness of space can go topsy-turvy pretty quickly.

But trust that Disneyland will be honoring the "Season of the Force," and the "Star Wars" universe, over several spring weeks, including, yes, "May the Fourth Be With You" Day.

How, though, will you find sustenance as you roam the mysterious pockets of the cosmos?

There is a meal-filled map to follow: The Season of the Force Foodie Guide 2025, which details all of the drinks, eats, and special merchandise created for visiting Jedi.

Find the full list of planetary palate pleasers is on this site; a few selections from a galaxy beyond are listed below.

The Keshian Spiced Milk Tea will be available for purchase at Ronto Roasters in Galaxy's Edge. (photo: Disneyland Resort)
Ronto Roasters is also the place for the Fried Falumpset Cheese Skewer, "with crispy potato and mustard-cheese dipping sauce." (photo: Disneyland Resort)
Oga's Cantina in Galaxy's Edge will be the place to find the Mythosaur Mug. The libation within this dramatic vessel? It's Ne'tra gal Ale: White Wampa Ale with apple cider and cherry purée. (photo: Disneyland Resort)
The Jawa Sipper may be found at a few locations around Disneyland Resort; there's a limit of two "per person, per transaction." (photo: Disneyland Resort)
Stop by the Galactic Grill for a non-alcoholic Pi-Co Punch, a medley of pineapple juice, coconut milk, and lime juice; the garnishes include pineapple chunks and lotus root. (photo: Disneyland Resort)

