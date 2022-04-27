Disney's First ‘Storyliving' Community Breaks Ground

Cinderella's gleefully gifted Fairy Godmother can instantly wave a sparkly wand while speaking the ensorcelled words "Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo," it is true, and Merlin? That is a wizard with a known knack for creating magical sights where no magical sights had existed.

But sometimes turning a story-inspired vision into a real-world experience requires a set of different tools, a talented team of people, and a bit of time, too.

Such a vision will soon begin rising in Rancho Mirage now that ground has been broken on Cotino, a Storyliving Community by Disney community.

The master-planned community's groundbreaking ceremony took place at the desert resort location on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

Announced in mid-Feburary, Cotino, once completed, will include a variety of living spaces, including "estates, single family homes and condominiums," as well as "at least one section expressly for 55+ residents," the company shared in a statement.

A waterfront clubhouse, where membership is voluntary, will be a centerpoint of the community, as will a 24-acre "grand oasis featuring clear turquoise waters with Crystal Lagoons® technology, enabling crystalline lagoons of any size to be built sustainably, with low water consumption and using a minimum amount of energy."

Classes, events, and activities will add to the daily life of the community, which is located a few minutes from Walt and Lillian Disney's former home at Smoke Tree Ranch, which is located in Palm Springs, not far from Rancho Mirage.

"I am honored that we can bring Cotino to life as the first Storyliving by Disney community in a place that was beloved by Walt Disney himself," said Thomas Mazloum, president of Disney Signature Experiences.

"These communities will combine the Disney hallmarks of attention to detail, storytelling and guest service to create a place where residents can live the next chapter in their lives to the fullest. We cannot wait to welcome the first residents in 2024."

Mr. Mazloum spoke at the April 26 groundbreaking ceremony, joining members of the Disney Signature Experiences team, DWB Development, and officials from the community, including City of Rancho Mirage Mayor Charles Townsend.

More Storyliving by Disney projects are in the works, for other locations beyond California, but details are still to come about places, dates, and what those communities will feature.

As for when home sales will begin for Cotino?

Early 2023 is the forecast, with "the first homes are anticipated to be completed in early 2024."