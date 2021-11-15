Do Your Thanksgiving Dinner Out or Take Your Meal Home

What to Know Thanksgiving is Thursday, Nov. 25

Several spots will offer dine-in seating, with pick-up available at some restaurants, too

Deep-fried turkeys, mashed potatoes, holiday pies, and full meals for multiple people are all on the menu, depending on the restaurant you choose

Dining out at a favorite spot, stopping by a pal's place for a Friendsgiving feast, or picking up a turkey, and your favorite sides, for your own table: There are chow-down choices to be made when Thanksgiving draws near.

Those choices are made simpler by the fact that suppers, both of the dine-in variety and those you can eat at home, abound around our area. Several terrific eateries will have decadent dinners, and sometimes a la carte dishes, to peruse.

But if you're planning to dine at your own address? Best place your order well ahead of November's fourth Thursday, and get the specifics on pick-up times, details, and such.

BOA Steakhouse, which has locations in Santa Monica and West Hollywood, will have a take-home Thanksgiving dinner for four people, priced at $300. Included in this major meal? Roasted Turkey Breast, of course, Sweet Potato Puree, and Larder Bakery Pumpkin Pie, in addition to other goodies.

Little Dom's in Los Feliz has a Deep-Fried Turkey for pick-up, with gravy, that should feed around 6 to 8 people. There are several sides, too, that you can add on if you like (for additional fees), and a quartet of Thanksgiving-y desserts, including a Brown Butter Pumpkin Pie. Oh yes: And the 21+ person picking up the bird can sip a complimentary spiked coffee while they wait.

LOAM at the Ace Hotel in DTLA is making a Confit and Smoked Turkey, complete with stuffing (it's got a sage vibe), a root veg smash, cranberry sauce, and the all-important turkey au jus. The three-course Thanksgiving Pre-Fixe menu, available for dine-in or take-home, is $89 per person.

Sugar Palm Ocean Avenue at Viceroy Santa Monica has a three-course menu available for dine-in, but here's the oh-so-luxe twist: You can book a cabana for your Thanksgiving feast. The dishes include butternut squash soup, Roasted Turkey Breast with Green Apple and Walnut Stuffing, and Pumpkin Spice Panne Cotta. For prices, booking a cabana, and more, start here.

1 Pico at Shutters on the Beach is going the dine-in route, with tantalizing twists on tradition like Lobster Tartine, Braised Short Rib, and Apple Pie Bites. There are vegan dishes, too. A beautiful bonus? You're so close to the ocean, for a holiday stroll on the sand. Do make a reservation in advance.

The Front Yard at The Garland will have indoor and patio seating on Thanksgiving, and a turkey that has a caliente character: The centerpiece dish is chipotle-smoked, meaning there'll be some bite with this bird. Butternut Squash Stuffing is one of the sides, and dessert is oh-so-holiday-esque: Pumpkin Pie with Cranberry Confit.

Delilah in West Hollywood will have your celebratory supper to-go, a mondo meal meant to serve four people. Candied yams, brussel sprouts (they're roasted, you bet), and a Roasted Turkey Breast with Confit Turkey Legs are just three of the dishes. You also get to choose between pumpkin or pecan pie. The price? It's $275.

SLAB on West Third is also putting together a savor-in-your-own-digs dinner, and you can probably guess (if you know this eatery) that BBQ will be involved. And so it is: SLAB BBQ sauce is on the side for your turkey, in addition to classic gravy. Some of the sides of the $225, serves-four-people package include collard greens and cornbread stuffing.

Fuego at Hotel Maya in Long Beach is cooking a Thanksgiving dinner for six people as part of its FueGO ToGO Thanskgiving offer. A Cocoa-Roasted Turkey Breast, Brioche Mushroom Stuffing, and other goodies, including a Cranberry Orange Compote, are on the menu, which can be ordered a la carte as well as a total dinner.