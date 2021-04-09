Dodger Fans, Philippe's Has Your Home Opener French Dips

What to Know Philippe the Original at 1001 N. Alameda Street; patio dining, indoor dining, takeout, and local delivery are available

The eatery, known for Famous French Dips, has long been a must-visit for Dodgers fans, on opening day and every game day

The Dodgers face the Nationals at 1:10 p.m. on April 9, 2021

The feeling of freshly mowed grass under one's lucky cleats? It's a singular sensation, and one that the Boys in Blue know well come April.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

But there's another under-the-feet feeling that's associated with baseball-based bliss, and it has to do with the low-key crunch of sawdust, specifically the sawdust found on the floor of one of baseball fandom's most beloved hangouts.

It's the celebrated sawdust of Philippe the Original we sing of, and plenty of Los Angeles Dodgers fans know that exact sensation we're talking about.

It's a sensation that's associated with the team's sensational home openers, for Philippe's, an Alameda Street icon that's served peckish Angelenos for well over a century, is the spot to stop by as the season revs up.

Which it is doing with the Blue Crew's home opener on Friday, April 9.

Of course, the Philippe's-fun bash will have a different look and approach than in years gone by.

Dining is open both on the patio and indoors, but capacity is limited, and some of the lively events you might have attended during past openers are on hold for next year.

Still? You can purchase a famous French dip, to enjoy at the restaurant or at home, and sipping a Dodger Blonde by Golden Road Brewing is a possibility, too.

The Philippe's team has set up an extra beer station for the home opener, in fact.

Other festive touches? Philippe's employees will be sporting their Dodger blue, and a few Dodgers decorations will adorn the walls and various parts of the restaurant.

Plan to watch the game from home?

You're in luck: Local delivery is available, or you can swing by the restaurant to pick up your favorite stacked-high dip, some potato salad, and that most baseball-y of beverages, a perfectly made lemonade.