Dog Haus Celebrates Hawaiian Foods Week With a Giveaway

What to Know Hawaiian Foods Week is June 13-19, 2021

Enjoy a free side of tots with a Big Kahuna purchase at all Dog Haus brick & mortar locations during the food-festive week

A dollar from each Big Kahuna, which was created by Bert S. Agor Jr., Executive Chef at King's Hawaiian, will be donated to No Kid Hungry

Buns, as in the bready and chewy and delicious discs that help you hold onto a burger, tend to be the light-hearted subject of some friendly debate.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Should a bun be grilled? Should the circumference of a bun be smaller than the patty or a little larger? And where do the condiments go: Atop the meat, meaning the top bun will be well-ketchup'd or nicely mayo'd, or on the bottom bun?

These aren't the most urgent of topics, but if you're a burger buff, you may have discussed this once or twice over a convivial burger-based meal.

But here is something that people can agree on, wherever they stand on the other issues: A King's Hawaiian roll makes for a perfect burger bun.

Dog Haus, the founded-in-Pasadena frankfurter-and-burger bastion, has long agreed. And to celebrate this beautiful bread, its presence on its menu, and Hawaiian Foods Week, it is giving away free tots to guests who purchase the Big Kahuna.

Which boasts, you guessed it, a King's Hawaiian roll, in addition to the "... Angus beef patty topped with American cheese, smoked bacon, miso ranch, wild arugula, pickled jalapeños, pickled peppers, scallions, onion rings and bang bang sauce."

As for enjoying those complimentary tots alongside your Big Kahuna?

You'll want to stop by a brick-and-mortar Dog Haus from June 13-19 and purchase this special burger, should you also crave this potato-yummy, pay-nothing side.

Bert S. Agor Jr., the Executive Chef and King's Hawaiian teamed up with Dog Haus to create this succulent and savory menu item, which will only be available for a limited-time.

Dog Haus has long helmed a Chef Collaboration Series, which both spotlights the tasty talents of acclaimed local chefs and raises money for No Kid Hungry.

A dollar from every Big Kahuna sold will be donated to the organization.