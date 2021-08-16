Dog Haus Offers Savory Savings for National Brat Day

What to Know Monday, Aug. 16

Enjoy a Das Brat or Beyond Brat for $5

Participating locations, dine-in or take-out only (not available online or via the app)

Food holidays? They can, at times, pop up in the most random places.

Sometimes a colder treat will show up as the star on a frosty February day, while fiery fare will take the spotlight during a heatwave.

But you could say that National Bratwurst Day is rather perfectly placed on Aug. 16, each and every year.

And as we begin the second half of August, we're anticipating an event that has its traditional start in early September, even if its name suggests otherwise: Oktoberfest, that brat-iest of all bashes.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

If you find yourself in an Oktoberfestian mood as August's downslope arrives, be cheered: Dog Haus is celebrating National Brat Day with a special.

Make that a savory special that's full of mustard top, spice-deep zest: You can find the Pasadena-started hot-doggery's famous Das Brat for five bucks, all day long on Aug. 16.

The sizable nosh includes a "... bratwurst, caramelized onions, sauerkraut, spicy brown mustard," yum. The bready exterior? Yum again: It's all presented on King's Hawaiian Rolls (they've been grilled, yum yet again).

Prefer a plant-based pick? Go with the Beyond Brat. This appetizing option has all of the same toppings, and the same grilled King's Hawaiian Rolls, too.

But brat buffs should keep in mind that this is a dine-in kind of deal, and not available online or through the app, and only available at participating locations.

Oh yes, you can take it out, too, if you want to take on this tum-filling temptation at home or elsewhere.