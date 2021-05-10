Dog Haus Opens Its First Santa Monica Spot With Freebies in Tow

What to Know Monday, May 10 opening

11419 Santa Monica Boulevard

Find savory specials from May 10-19, including free Haus Dogs and reduced-prices on a few savory selections

Santa Monica is home to so many fab hamburger joints, and places that perfect frankfurter-style supping, too.

But one of Southern California's biggest purveyors of hot-doggery hadn't yet landed in the city. That's changing starting on Monday, May 10, thanks to the brand-new Dog Haus located at Colony on Santa Monica Boulevard.

To mark this auspiciously delicious (or deliciously auspicious, if you prefer) occasion, the eatery, which also offers Impossible choices for lovers of plant-based bites, will be hosting several days of specials.

And we do mean "several": If you're one of the first ten guests to order through Colony's in-store kiosk from May 10-19, you'll be presented with a complimentary Haus Dog.

There will also be a few Open Haus Specials offered at a reduced price to make the restaurant's opening week that much tastier.

Look for the Holy Aioli, a "... 100% Black Angus beef patty topped with white American cheese, smoked bacon, caramelized onions and garlic aioli, served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls," and the Old Town, a "... bratwurst topped with caramelized onions, sauerkraut and spicy brown mustard, served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls," on the deal-laden line-up.

"We're excited to start serving Dog Haus' signature creations to everyone in Santa Monica," said Franchisee Tenny Megerdichian. "The Colony facility is in an awesome location on the Westside, close to the 10 and 405 freeways, making it super easy for locals to stop by to enjoy The Absolute Würst."

"Our premium offerings will be available through digital ordering, takeout and delivery, so it really is convenient for everyone to try it out. Colony even has a great patio for guests to drink a beer with their meal. Just be prepared to fall in love. We look forward to celebrating our grand opening with everyone next week!"

For more on Santa Monica's first Dog Haus, visit the online home base for the Pasadena-founded boutique chain now.