Dog Lovers, a Charming Art Fest Will ‘WUF' at Annenberg PetSpace

What to Know WUFxArt at Wallis Annenberg PetSpace in Playa Vista

Dec. 10 and 11, 2022

$35; $45 after Dec. 10

Wallpaper our living room with the shaggily spectacular face of our woofer?

We've thought about it, we must admit, more than once... a day.

After all, we have coffee cups covered with our canine's marvelous mug, and pajama pants boasting the kissable snout of our #1 gal, and the photos lining the mantel?

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Don't tell our delightful distant relations, but our pup does seem to appear as frequently as they do in our favorite framed snapshots.

But sizable dog-inspired artworks? Our home could use a few of those, for sure, just to complete our full-on Fido flair.

And to help us further enhance our dazzling dogly aesthetic, there is WUFxArt, a weekend-long happening popping up at the Annenberg PetSpace on Dec. 10 and 11.

Though surely we do mean "pupping up." Surely we do.

Art and animals are at the happy heart of the festive fundraiser, a celebration that will feature over two dozen artists.

"The experience brings together dozens of artists, vendors and brands, each united in the common purpose of commemorating our dogs and the humanity they bring out in all of us," shares the event team.

Tunes and tail-wagging to-dos filling out the itinerary, as well as chances to hobnob with others who fill their homes with houndly objects. Dog adoptions, live painting, appearances by Santa, tasty food for sale, and other delights will weave through the weekend, too.

WUF (With U Forever), a lifestyle brand, is committed to connecting people and pooches through a host of engaging and heartwarming events, including this popular and uplifting party.

PetSpace's Extraordinary Care Fund is the event's beneficiary, and a portion of each ticket sold?

It will be donated to the important effort, which "... enables PetSpace to transfer in, and treat, animals from California shelters and rescues who are currently unadoptable, as a result of advanced medical conditions or require intensive behavioral support."

Will you find and fall in love with a piece of art meant for your den, kitchen, or bedroom? Or simply enjoy a crisp fall day at a canine-supporting spot, one that will brim with beautiful art and artists that adore animals?

Trot this way for ticket information.