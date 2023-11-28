Natural History Museum

Dolls to action figures: Celebrate ‘L.A. at Play Day' at the Natural History Museum

Doll-making activities, a photo booth, music, and pop-up shops will festoon a party devoted to our love of timeless toys.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

What to Know

  • "L.A. at Play Day" at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County
  • Saturday, Dec. 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; included with museum admission
  • Activities, music, a Bob Baker Marionettes showcase, a LA Dodgers Bobblehead character meet-and-greet, a Giant Robot pop-up, and more

Dolls and December are a darling duo, as anyone who has ever woken up to find a much-wished-for toy standing near their pillow, household hearth, or Christmas tree.

But our devotion to nostalgic playthings isn't just about awaiting the holidays and their delightful doll-centered spirit; those of us who like action figures and fanciful figurines prize our contemporary collections and priceless family treasures throughout the year.

As, of course, do youngsters, who are just learning to explore the world, and creatively connect with their imaginations, through toy-focused fun.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County will celebrate these smile-making times, and the dolls we adore, during "L.A. at Play Day" on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Activities oriented to dolls are on the docket, and dolls from around the planet will be in the scholarly spotlight during a presentation led by Natural History Museum anthropologists.

A Los Angeles Bobblehead Character will be there, too, for meeting/greeting, while the Bob Baker Marionette Theater will stage a spirited showcase.

The Scene

Want to find new things to do in Los Angeles? The Scene's lifestyle stories have you covered. Here's your go-to source on where the fun is across SoCal and for the weekend.

community 2 mins ago

Text H4H to 41444: NBC4 and Telemundo 52's Annual Help for the Hungry Campaign Kicks Off to Fight Hunger and Support Local Food Banks

Disneyland Resort 2 hours ago

Disneyland's popular So Cal Resident Ticket Offer goes on sale in early December

Pop-up shops, from Giant Robot and other titans of the action figure and doll worlds, will be there, and DJ music will keep the vibe vivacious.

Discussions, raffles, puppets, displays, and other dolly-by-golly goodness will add to the upbeat air.

Your museum admission is all you need for entry to "L.A. at Play Day"; find out more now.

This article tagged under:

Natural History MuseumFamily FunExposition ParkDolls
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us