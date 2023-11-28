Dolls to action figures: Celebrate ‘L.A. at Play Day' at the Natural History Museum

What to Know "L.A. at Play Day" at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

Saturday, Dec. 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; included with museum admission

Activities, music, a Bob Baker Marionettes showcase, a LA Dodgers Bobblehead character meet-and-greet, a Giant Robot pop-up, and more

Dolls and December are a darling duo, as anyone who has ever woken up to find a much-wished-for toy standing near their pillow, household hearth, or Christmas tree.

But our devotion to nostalgic playthings isn't just about awaiting the holidays and their delightful doll-centered spirit; those of us who like action figures and fanciful figurines prize our contemporary collections and priceless family treasures throughout the year.

As, of course, do youngsters, who are just learning to explore the world, and creatively connect with their imaginations, through toy-focused fun.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County will celebrate these smile-making times, and the dolls we adore, during "L.A. at Play Day" on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Activities oriented to dolls are on the docket, and dolls from around the planet will be in the scholarly spotlight during a presentation led by Natural History Museum anthropologists.

A Los Angeles Bobblehead Character will be there, too, for meeting/greeting, while the Bob Baker Marionette Theater will stage a spirited showcase.

Pop-up shops, from Giant Robot and other titans of the action figure and doll worlds, will be there, and DJ music will keep the vibe vivacious.

Discussions, raffles, puppets, displays, and other dolly-by-golly goodness will add to the upbeat air.

Your museum admission is all you need for entry to "L.A. at Play Day"; find out more now.