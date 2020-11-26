Donate Clothes, Pick up a Free Sandwich at a DTLA Eatery

What to Know Dec. 1-6, 2020 (while supplies last)

The restaurant will donate the "new or nearly new" blankets, gloves, and coats to Brown Bag Lady

Takeout or pick-up only

We've now entered the stretch of year when the eats are heartier, the flavors are bigger, and important opportunities to give back to the community abound.

While those things don't always weave together in the same way, place, or time, they will at a Downtown Los Angeles restaurant over the first six and savory days of December.

We say "savory" because a fried chicken sandwich is involved, oh yes. A sandwich that is one of the star dishes on the restaurant's menu.

As for the all-important give-back element?

Here's the kind-spirited ask: Show at Poppy + Rose with clothing to donate and receive a gratis sandwich, on the house, for takeout or pick-up.

The eatery will give a free fried chicken goodie to any customer who shows up with coats, gloves, or blankets to donate from Dec. 1 through 6, 2020.

They should all be new or nearly new, says the Poppy + Rose team, which is helmed by community philanthropists Michael and Kwini Reed.

The beneficiary? Brown Bag Lady is the venue's partner on the big-hearted effort.

Dec. 1, by the by, is Giving Tuesday, when the clothing collection launches at Poppy + Rose. But note that you have any time, through the following Sunday, to stop by to drop off donations and pick up your sandwich.

Inside and outdoor dining are temporarily suspended, so, again, make arrangements to enjoy your filling thank-you meal at home or somewhere beyond the restaurant.

Find it at 765 Wall Street in DTLA.