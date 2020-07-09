Downtown Disney Reopens: Here's What You Need to Know Before You Go

What to Know Downtown Disney reopened Thursday with health safety protocols in place.

There will be temperature screenings. Anyone with a temperature above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit will be turned away.

As for the Disneyland theme park, its reopening was delayed and a new date has not been scheduled.

A phased reopening of the Downtown Disney District began Thursday.

Disney will be following new health and safety measures, based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other government agencies.

Here are some key things to know before visiting Downtown Disney:

Parking is only available at the Simba Lot.

Guests are required to come in from the west entrance or walk from Harbor Blvd.

There will be temperature screening upon entry. Anyone with a temperature above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit will be turned away.

Face coverings are required for all guests and employees over the age of two.

Downtown Disney will enforce physical distancing measures, including correctly spaced out lines and seating, as well as physical barriers in some locations.

There will be temporary modifications to typical operations, like reduced hours and capacity, and suspension of high touch areas and entertainment.

Cashless payments are recommended.

Disney will be increasing their focus on cleaning and sanitation, and will add hand washing and sanitizing stations in key areas.

Stores and restaurants reopening in the Downtown Disney District include their flagship World of Disney retail store, Sephora, Pandora Jewelry, the LEGO store, Salt & Straw, Starbucks and more.

Restaurants that are opening up in Downtown Disney will not allow indoor dining. Guests will be seated outside, at tables six feet apart, with digital or single-use menus.

The Disneyland theme park was set to begin a phased reopening beginning on July 17, but on June 24, company officials said that the date would be pushed back. They have not yet released a new reopening date.