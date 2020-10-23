Downtown Disney Will Unfurl Further, to Buena Vista Street

What to Know Disneyland Resort in Anaheim

Begins "later in November"

Downtown Disney District is open; Disney California Adventure and Disneyland Resort are temporarily closed

All sorts of things, places, objects, and characters found within the Disney universe are well-known for sudden growth spurts.

These are not characters that grow in the usual slow-and-steady sense, over time. Rather, Disney icons have a propensity for getting colossal quite quickly.

Maleficent instantly transformed into a giant dragon near the end of "Sleeping Beauty," while Alice grows incredibly tall after snacking on the "Eat Me" treat (an only-in-Wonderland delicacy).

But a real-world place becoming larger almost overnight? That's more unusual, though not when a little Disney creativity is involved.

And that's exactly what will happen starting "later in November" 2020, when Buena Vista Street, the vintage-themed thoroughfare found just inside the entrance of Disney California Adventure, becomes a pop-up part of Downtown Disney District.

The shop-and-eatery-lined district as we know it now?

It sits to the immediate west of both Disney California Adventure and Disneyland Resort, connecting the theme parks with Disney's Grand Californian hotel, Disneyland Hotel, and Paradise Pier hotel.

It also reopened July 9, 2020, following a closure of three-plus months due to the pandemic.

And now Downtown Disney District will grow, like Alice, Maleficent, or a dozen other magical Disney characters, some time in November, adding Buena Vista Street's stores, food stalls, and sights.

Those stores include Julius Katz & Sons, which is where several seasonal items will pop up in the coming weeks, and Elias & Co., known for its classic and park-themed apparel.

Several places to pick up eats, from Fiddler, Fifer & Practical Cafe to Smokejumpers Grill, will also reopen.

"Only the shopping and dining experiences along Buena Vista Street will be accessible from the Downtown Disney District at this time, as Disney California Adventure park is currently closed," the park shared on its official blog.

You can find more reopening places on the blog, and other tidbits that will soon be revealed, as well as what you need to know about pandemic-related safety measures, including face coverings.

There's definitely more information to come on Downtown Disney District connecting with the famous Disney California Adventure street, so stay tuned, keep tabs, and, for the time being, best keep an eye out for any enchanted cakes that say "Eat Me."

If Downtown Disney District can suddenly grow bigger, magic must be afoot.