Dozens of Rare British Autos Will Roll at This Free Car Rally

What to Know Sunday, Nov. 14, 10 to 11 a.m.; the day starts at 8 a.m. with a British breakfast at the Petersen Automotive Museum

Free to see

The route includes streets in the Golden Triangle, Beverly Drive, and Sunset Boulevard, as well as other area thoroughfares

Fancy-as-all-get-out automobile-centered events in Beverly Hills?

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Any local fan of luxe rides would be forgiven if "June" and "Father's Day" just sprung suddenly to mind at the mere mention of classy cars glittering-up the Golden Triangle.

For the annual Rodeo Drive Concours d'Elegance has long been one of the city's splashiest and free-to-see must-dos on the ultra-fine fender front, a Father's Day celebration that draws devotees from across the region.

But something a bit splashy, special, and straight from across the Atlantic is going to wend its way through the heart of Beverly Hills on Sunday, Nov. 14, another pay-nothing, prepare-to-be-wowed auto extravaganza that's all about treating car fans to something extraordinary.

And this on-the-move rally? It's all about spotlighting BritWeek, the "celebration of British culture and innovation" that takes place in Southern California each year.

And making mavens of British-made autos especially chuffed? Some 75 gleaming vehicles, including a few very rare works of art, will play a part in the rally.

When we said "rare," we weren't being cheeky: A 2005 TVR Sagaris, "the only one in the U.S.," will be one of the centerpieces of the event.

Look also for a 1948 Bentley MK VI Mallalieu Mercia Roadster, as well as a 1956 Jaguar XKSS once owned by actor Steve McQueen.

A breakfast, one that takes its inspiration from quintessential British comestibles (think sausage rolls and scones, natch), is also on the schedule, and if you'd like to join that, you'll want to head for the haute hub of the happening: The Petersen Automotive Museum, located on the Miracle Mile, just a short toodle east of Beverly Hills

Hours and details for the breakfast can be found on the Petersen's site.

As for a map of the car rally, including what streets the vehicles will visit? You can review that on the Beverly Hills BritWeek 2021 page.

"We're looking forward to bringing together car enthusiasts of all backgrounds for this thrilling occasion," said Nigel Daly OBE, chairman of BritWeek.

"The UK has a long history of thriving in the automotive industry, so it's a great experience to share our finest offerings with thousands of SoCal residents."

The LA Auto Show is coming right up, but there's a chance to connect with some ultra-posh UK-made cars early, as they made a grand and slow roll through the stylish streets of both the Miracle Mile and Beverly Hills.