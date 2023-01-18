Dragons Are Flying for the Natural History Museum

What to Know First Fridays 2023 at the Natural History Museum; Feb. 3, March 3, April 7, May 5, and June 2

$20 non-members, free for members

Dragons are in the February spotlight, while witches and wizards will rule in March; space, time, monsters, robots, and superheroes will also be explored

A giant, fire-breathing dragon, the sort of scale-covered behemoth that boasts a vast wing span and a penchant for dramatic landings, instantly attracts attention.

Wizards, too, pique our shared interest, as do robots, monsters, and superheroes.

But the knowledge that an institution devoted to science will give ample and admiring room to some of the icons of fantasy over several fascinating nights might be the biggest draw of all.

And that's just what will happen, over five winter-into-spring Fridays, when the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County presents a scintillating series devoted to the famous figures of fantasy and science fiction, and how our tangible natural world has influenced the realm of the impossible.

What is very possible, though, is securing a ticket to a First Friday. You'll want to review the full schedule — the first in the 2023 line-up, happening on Feb. 3, is devoted to Dragons, Lore, and More — and wave your wand over those evenings you'd like to attend.

Well, purchasing your admission should follow any wand-waving, we should of course add.

Fantasy fandoms will also be explored, and "how specific areas of science have inspired the creation of characters, environments, and stories."

"Visitors will learn how the natural world influenced world-building and creature-making across all media, from feature films to comic books," shared the museum team.

Neuroscientist and host of the podcast "Sound Science" Dr. Yewande Pearse will be back to moderate the lively discussions; Rebecca C. Thompson, writer of "Fire, Ice, and Physics: The Science of Game of Thrones" will join the first world-building exploration.

The Feb. 3 gathering will have other enticing components, including live tunes, DJ music, food trucks, and cocktails, too.

Someone clearly waved a wand or cast a spell over the upcoming schedule, for the 2023 First Fridays series has more magical moments in store: Witches and wizards are at the fantastical fore in March, with other beings-from-beyond, including robots and superheroes, taking centerstage later in the spring.

Saddle your own dragon and swoop over the full First Fridays schedule here.