Dress in Your Eeriest Attire for ‘Picture Day' at Heritage Square

What to Know Heritage Square Museum

Oct. 8 and 9, 2022

$25 for 1 or 2 guests; $45 for 3 to 10 guests

Dressing up and posing for fun photos? We regularly do so at several points on the calendar.

We might be celebrating a significant milestone, or honoring a friendship, and the holidays? Those are primo gussy-up events, with fancy outfits, staged settings, and just the right lighting adding an air of celebration to our keep-forever snapshots.

There are exceptions, of course. One holiday that doesn't see as many formal dress-up-and-pose pictures is, quite curiously, Halloween.

Oh, most definitely, people take plenty of photographs on Halloween night, and capturing yards brimming with ghosts and witches and tombstones? That absolutely happens, too.

But finding an elegant backdrop, one that's a little eerie, and decorations that speak to the season can be a bit trickier, however, even in October.

Heritage Square Museum, that incredible collection of saved-from-the-wrecking-ball Victorian homes and structures, the park that is located just off the Arroyo Parkway, is giving avowed Octoberists and devoted Halloweenies the opportunity to wear some frightful finery and pose for a few not-too-scary snaps.

The "Picture Day" event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9. The fronts of the handsome buildings will be graced by pumpkins, skeletons, and the fright-filled froo fra fra we affectionately associate with the weeks leading up to the most haunting night of the year.

The entry cost for one or two people? It's $25, and three to 10 people is priced at $45.

You'll want to bring your own camera — the landmark destination is simply providing the setting and spooky scene — so be sure to arrive with something that can capture your image, be it a simple device or an elaborate lights-and-more set-up.

If you choose to go Halloween-lite or eekily over-the-top, know that you'll see some other sartorial fashions that are scarily good. Count on some visitors to show up wearing full-length frocks, Edwardian-style suits, and other wearables that have a touch of the wicked.

As for money raised from the whimsical weekend? This is as sweet as the last chocolate bar found at the bottom of a bucket: The funds will support Heritage Square Museum's preservation efforts.