Drive-in Movies Delight at The Roadium

What to Know Torrance

$25 per car

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays; "Up" is up on June 12, 13, and 14

So you've spent the last few summers telling your tots all about how you used to visit the drive-in when you were their age, and how you had a device you'd place on the driver's side window, all so you could hear the movie, and how you and your siblings took turns sharing the front and back seats.

It's a sweet slice of cinematic nostalgia shared by many grown-ups nowadays, and while drive-in theaters stayed with us through the ages, several closed down over the last couple of decades.

But the drive-in, as a contemporary concept and not just a memory?

It's on the up-and-up, as a wholesome recreational possibility for families. New physical distancing rules prompted many movie lovers to look up where their nearest under-the-sky cinema is located, leading to an immediate resurgence of interest.

The Roadium, the giant, find-everything open-air market in Torrance, has been a stalwart of seeing cinematic gems under the stars, but still inside cars, for years.

And it has a whole line-up of family favorites and uplifting dramas coming up for the summer of 2020, on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

The same film will play each of the three nights of a single weekend, in a row, in other words. So "Up" will tug at the balloon strings, we mean our heartstrings, on June 12, 13, and 14.

"Field of Dreams" will throw out a pitch, and some wise ruminations, the following weekend, while "Frozen" will cool down the final weekend in June.

The cost to get in? As is the time-honored way with drive-in events, you'll pay by car. The price? It's $25.

There are some things to know before you go, such as remaining within your vehicle while you watch, and whether there's a spot to buy snacks (there is, but keep in mind social distancing will be the name of the game).

To purchase your ticket in advance, which is a truly solid idea (knowing that these drive-in nights will prove super-popular in the weeks to come), toodle your car, er, mouse over to The Roadium now.