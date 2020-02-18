Dueling Desert Waterslides to Make Splashy Debuts

What to Know Indian Wells

Springtime 2020 opening

30-foot "unique" dueling slides, new splash pad, new Lazy River

Coming across water in some of California's driest pockets? Those spots that see rain occasionally, and only for short spurts of time?

You might find a bit of dew on an ocotillo's blossom, or a little puddle that's providing desert critters a place to drink, or a bit of snow on a high, rocky peak.

But a different expression of H2O is going to arrive in the desert in the spring of 2020, and it involves a person zooming, while wearing a bathing suit, from a higher location to a lower location.

It's a waterslide we're talking about here, obviously, but we're not just talking about a sole slide.

Rather, two "dueling" slides will open at the Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa in the spring of 2020, giving friends, spouses, and perhaps guests who've just met the chance to zoom through the neighboring chutes and see who emerges first.

A recent $21 million dollar renovation at the Hyatt Regency produced a number of updates around the property, with the dueling waterslides serving as one of the most visual additions.

There's also a soon-to-open Lazy River, measuring 450 feet, and a new splash pad for the tots to frolic upon, two features that will complement the seven pools already in place at the hotel.

The poolside cafe was also part of the renovation, if you like to snack in the place that you take some sun.

As for the length of the "plunge" that the dueling waterslides will deliver? That's 30 feet, and, yep, slide riders will cover the pool-ending spiral, which measures around three stories, quickly.

But will you reach the pool as quickly as your friend riding the slide next to you? That is the question. Each route is "unique," meaning that you may have a curve where your friend doesn't and vice versa.

So when will these dueling waterslides welcome the first trunk-clad, swimsuit-rocking splashers?

Stay tuned, but with the Coachella Music and Arts Festival ahead, and Stagecoach, too, you can bet these slides'll be a desert hot spot, er, wet spot soon.