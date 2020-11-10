Dunkin' Has a Free Midweek Coffee Deal for Members

What to Know Every Wednesday through Dec. 23, 2020

Wednesdays seem to take nearly as much heat as Mondays when it comes to our collective opinion.

"Woe" is attached to the Wednesday character in the old days-of-the-week rhyme, and we view the third weekday as a "hump" to be crossed.

Clearly we need some reinforcements, something delicious and pep-filled to help us over the weekly Wednesday divide.

Good news: Dunkin' is building that Wednesday bridge for us, thanks to a brand-new perk for DD Perks members.

This isn't a one-day-only kind of giveaway, either: If you're a DD Perks member, you'll score a free iced or hot coffee on each and every Wednesday through Dec. 23.

This is a one-per-customer, one-per-day deal, by the by, and it does not include the specialty sips (nor Cold Brew or Nitro). It's all about that straight-up, oh-so-classic Dunkin' coffee.

Need to sign up for membership? That can happen through the Dunkin' app or online.

Even with this changed-up year, and the holidays looking quite different, we're still in need of a) treats that lend some get-up-and-go and b) fun freebies, which are always welcome.

Find out more at the DD Perks page now. And keep in mind: You'll want to visit a participating Dunkin' for your free Wednesday coffee.

Hump Day? It's an easy 24 hours to journey through, if a warm or iced delight awaits us, almost all the way through the end of 2020.