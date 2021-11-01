Dunkin' Unveils Its Seasonal Sip and Snack Line-up

What to Know Beginning Nov. 3

The Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte, a favorite from past years, will return

Two new drinks, the Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte and the White Mocha Hot Chocolate, will debut

We're quickly heading into the "fall back" zone as November begins, which means the end of Daylight Saving Time is nigh.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The extra hour we pocket on the first Sunday of the eleventh month is a wonderful thing, but the general concepts of time, the length of an average morning, and just exactly how hours and minutes work can briefly befuddle a tired populace.

Good thing, then, that the first part of November is when all of the holiday-themed coffee beverages begin their steamy, flavorful, peppermint-piquant roll-out.

And one of the first out of the festive door? It's Dunkin', which unveiled its new holiday sips on Nov. 1, in anticipation of a Nov. 3 debut.

We say "new," and there are a few fresh-to-us beverages on the menu, but fans can breathe a sigh, for the Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte will be back.

It's a popular libation, full of that minty pep that signals the Christmas season is soon to be in full swing.

But there are two debuting drinks, and they're both spotlighting the chocolate-y side of the season. Look for the Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte starting on Nov. 3, as well as the White Mocha Hot Chocolate.

The Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte, by the by, also boasts a caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sugar, too, in addition to whipped cream.

A new Holiday Blend Coffee, featuring "quality Colombian and Ethiopian coffees" which boast "seasonal flavor notes of sweet molasses and dried fruit" is also debuting at Dunkin', and California DD Perks members can enjoy a medium cup for $2 through Nov. 30.

Oh yes, and Free Coffee Mondays will begin again for California DD Perks members, but be sure to find your gratis cup through Dec. 27, when the program's return concludes.

The Holiday Blend Coffee is one of the choices for your complimentary drink, but note this is a one-per-customer kind of deal.

There are always fresh food offerings when a new holiday drink menu arrives, and so it shall be on Nov. 3. Pancake Minis are part of the appetizing unveiling, as is a new Cranberry Orange Muffin.

And Chicken, Bacon & Cheese Croissant Stuffers will make a return engagement at local shops.