Dunkin's St. Patrick's Day Sips and Snacks Are Here

What to Know A Blueberry Matcha Latte and a Matcha-Topped Doughnut are on the spring 2021 menu

Look also for a new $3 Avocado Toast

The Irish Crème Latte is free of spirits (but includes caffeinated kick)

Searching for a sip that is spirited but doesn't include spirits isn't always a straightforward process on St. Patrick's Day.

For if you're looking for a refreshing beverage that has holiday-style cheer, plus oomph, verve, and maybe some moxie, too, but no whiskey, you may have to search for awhile.

But the moxie-filled, spirited-but-spirit-free Irish Crème Latte, a limited-time sip from Dunkin, can deliver on both the oomph-tastic, whiskey-less front.

There are no strong spirits to be found in this caffeinated cup, but plenty of get-up-and-go for those seeking their own pots of gold.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

What you will find in this limited-time libation?

The familiar and festive flavor of Irish Crème, the sort of celebratory, spirit-free sip that could add some zing to your morning coffee run or afternoon pick-me-up.

And while finding one on Wednesday, March 17 is a pursuit well-suited to the holiday, the Irish Crème Latte will be available before and beyond St. Patrick's Day as part of the company's spring 2021 menu.

Other goodies on the menu? Look for a Match-Topped Doughnut, a pastry with panache, and a $3 Avocado Toast.

And speaking of the marvels of matcha?

There's a new Blueberry Matcha Latte, too. You bet, you can order it hot, iced, or frozen, which works with the ever-changing springtime whether that can chillily or warmly blow through Southern California.

Something to keep in mind? If you're looking for a green-hued drink, you'll want to go for the Blueberry Matcha Latte. (The Irish Crème Latte boasts a traditional latte appearance.)

The same hot-iced-or-frozen dynamic goes for the Irish Crème Latte, by the by. Oh, and this feels like a golden thing to conclude this virtual rainbow of lucky news: It can be added to Dunkin's new Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam.

Pictured: The Blueberry Matcha Latte and the Matcha-Topped Doughnut