Dunkin's Winter Menu Boasts a New Stroopwafel Doughnut

What to Know The Massachusetts-based company just unveiled several new sweets and sips for the winter season

A doughnut inspired by the Stroopwafel, a traditional Dutch dessert, is on the line-up

Look also for Chive & Onion Stuffed Bagel Minis as well as a Brown Sugar Oat Iced Latte

Stroopwafel, that delightful Dutch dessert, can be found in many spots, quite fortunately: On a visit to a bakery overseas, where you can pick up the obsessed-over wafer cookies, or an international grocery store, or your friend's kitchen, if your friend has a winning way with the waffle-cute wonders.

It's far rarer to see the treat, which frequently makes U.S. appearances around Christmastime, topping a doughnut, but that's all cheerfully changing as 2022 begins.

For Dunkin', that dough-perfecting purveyor of dunkable rings, fritters, crullers, Long Johns, and chewy balls of bliss, has now added a Stroopwafel-inspired sweet to its line-up.

The Massachusetts-started company made the tempting reveal on Jan. 6, 2022.

As for what this festive goodie is all about?

It's got a cute cookie crown, which consists of a "mini Stroopwafel cookie," a confection that "... combines caramel between two crunchy wafer cookies."

Chocolate frosting also adds to the sweet symphony, and, yep, Dunkin' says this offering is fully dunkable (fans of the traditional Stroopwafel know that the biscuit pairs well with a warm, cookie-softening beverage).

The company made other appetizing announcements on January's first Thursday. Chive & Onion Stuffed Bagel Minis are on the winter line-up, as are Omelet Bites, which are served in pairs on a tray (the choices include Bacon & Cheddar or Egg White & Veggie).

On the beverage side of the new menu, look for a Winter Blend Coffee, a medium roast boasting hints of gingersnap, and a Brown Sugar Oat Iced Latte.

Dunkin' is also treating its guests as the new calendar commences: "To help every guest put the win in winter, Dunkin’ is serving $2 medium hot or iced Winter Blend Coffee, beginning today, Jan. 5, and continuing through Feb. 1," shared the company in a statement.

There are more offers, too, for members of the DD Perks Loyalty Program: Check them all out at the Dunkin' site now.