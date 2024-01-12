Early strawberries are the sweet stars on a special u-pick wagon tour at Tanaka Farms

What to Know Special winter strawberry picking at Tanaka Farms in Irvine

Jan. 13 and 14; there's a u-pick wagon tour on Jan. 15

Reservations are required; $24 per person (age 3 and up)

Strawberries have been on the minds of many Southern Californians as January begins, thanks to the fact that the 2024 California Strawberry Festival artwork contest is coming to a close on Jan. 12.

It's a well-known competition, thanks in part to its substantial cash prize, but also the fruit-tastic fact that the winner gets to tap into a certain spritely strain of springtime whimsy.

The competition is over on Jan. 12, but the following weekend has a definite strawberry sweetness, too.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Nope, the outdoor adventure we're about to discuss isn't happening in Ventura, the new home of the California Strawberry Festival, but in Irvine, where some early strawberry picking is in full swing.

Tanaka Farms in Irvine is the spot, but if you want to save your own spot, you'll want to reserve your place in advance.

Strawberry picking is available on Saturday, Jan. 13 and Sunday, Jan. 14; a special u-pick strawberry wagon tour is rolling on Monday, Jan. 15.

If you miss all of this juicy goodness, and the chance to tap into some spring-y vibes in the heart of winter, fret not: Fruit-forward goings-on will happen at Tanaka Farms for months to come, as is tasty tradition.

Waiting for the California Strawberry Festival, which isn't a part of Tanaka Farms but is its own flavorful thing?

You'll need to dream your shortcake-centered daydreams for another four months: The weekend-long celebration sprouts on May 17 and 18 at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.