Earth Day is the playful, planet-tastic focus of this LA Zoo celebration

Earth Day events will be abloom around Southern California in the coming days, with an especially festive family event landing at the LA Zoo over Easter weekend.

We added the "especially" before "especially festive" because "Wild for the Planet," the animal park's annual planet-championing party, will also include appearances by Big Bunny, that adorable Easter ambassador.

So call it an effervescent celebration with two sweet sides: Activities inspired by Earth Day and a few Easter offerings will flower around the zoo April 18 through 20.

Storytime featuring the "Grumpy Monkey" children's books, live music, animal presentations, photos with Big Bunny (for a fee), the Earth Expo, and the chance to taste honey at a station helmed by the Los Angeles Beekeepers Association are on the schedule.

And if you bring an "unwanted" electronic device for recycling, you'll be entered in the Ecocell Sweepstakes 2025.

Wildlife organizations like Gorilla Rehabilitation are the beneficiaries, and the winner will score a One-Year Family Membership to LA Zoo.

"Honoring our one precious planet and its rich biodiversity, 'Wild for the Planet' encourages guests to explore wildlife conservation and environmental sustainability through hands-on learning and interactive programming," shares the zoo.

For more information on the celebration, activities, how to visit Big Bunny, and the Ecocell Sweepstakes, visit this planet-tastic page now.