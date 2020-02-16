Eat Free Pie, See the Mount Rushmore Presidents

What to Know Monday, Feb. 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Half-priced admission

Free cherry pie for the first 1,000 visitors

Standing before a Mount Rushmore president, face-to-face, in a way that allows you to connect with the American icon, in a momentary but meaningful way?

A visit to Mount Rushmore National Memorial, in South Dakota, will provide you ample opportunity to gaze up at their visages from a vantage point somewhere below.

But if you call upon the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum on Monday, Feb. 17, you will see all four figures, or at least modern-day odes to these presidents of the past, standing before you, just feet away, at the holiday celebration.

It's a patriotic party that has a few notable components, in addition to the presidential visitors.

One? The pomp-filled Presidents Day gathering is a true tradition at the Yorba Linda-located library, an ultimate event for people interested in presidential history.

Two? Admission to the library is half-priced all day long on Presidents Day.

Third? Oh hello: There's free cherry pie for the first 1,000 people to enter.

That's "one thousand," yes, and while that means a lot of Polly's Pie slices will be handed out, complimentary-style, you'll still want to arrive early to secure your slice.

And four? There shall be stirring music, provided by the Lake Arrowhead Mountain Fifes and Drums. That's at 11 o'clock, and you'll want to head for the Pat Nixon Amphitheater.

Of course, plenty of visitors stop by expressly to have a picture taken with Abraham Lincoln, or all four of the Mount Rushmore Commanders-in-Chief (those would be George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln).

Free cherry pie, saying hello to Teddy Roosevelt, and hearing some live fife?

Presidents Day at the Nixon Library raises the flags and serves the pie on Monday, Feb. 17.