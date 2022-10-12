Eerie Fare, Made for Grown-ups, Will Haunt a Famous Puppet Theater

What to Know Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Highland Park

"Are You Afraid of the Dark?" Live Reading on Oct. 15 at 8 p.m.; $32, including fees

Captured Aural Phantasy Theater on Oct. 28 at 8 p.m.; $20

While the Bob Baker Marionette Theater has become celebrated as a tot-treating titan of adorable puppetdom, with generations of LA kids growing up knowing and loving the wholesome troupe's clever, song-filled shows, there is another dimension to the Highland Park venue.

And visiting that dimension? It requires a trip to Grownupville, though this jaunt will be far more fun, and light-hearted, than the term "Grownupville" might imply.

For the Bob Baker Marionette Theater frequently hosts made-for-adults shows outside of its regular musical-centered schedule. And even better news: These panache-filled presentations still possess all of the sparkle seen in the theater's marionette-led offerings.

Several of those evening events are festively festooning the theater's October calendar, and, for sure, they're taking their inspirations from Halloween, autumn, and the most atmospheric time of year.

A live reading of "Are You Afraid of the Dark?," featuring actors Wil Wheaton and Jonah Ray, will charm audiences on Oct. 15, all while raising funds for the theater.

A "Spook-a-Nanny" on Oct. 22 will feature frightful "video snippets," as well as marionette cameos, and other haunting happenings.

And on Oct. 28? Players from the Captured Aural Phantasy Theater will revisit the wickedly wonderful comics of yore, all to whisk audience members on a lightly-terrifying-but-ultimately-thrilling trip down memory lane.

Older kids, of course, may still call upon these eveningtime treats, though keep in mind that they're fashioned for a more mature crowd. Tickets are available for all of these shows, but they're going as fast as a marionette dances upon his strings, so best book your seat soon.

As for the "Hallowe'een Spooktacular," the October-cute revue at the center of the Highland Park theater?

All 2022 dates of this delightful confection are now sold out, but take heart: Bob Baker Marionettes are calling upon Knott's Spooky Farm, in Anaheim, for a shorter and spunky show in the theme park's Birdcage Theater, located in the historical Ghost Town area.