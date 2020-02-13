Eggciting: Big Bear Eaglets May Soon Debut

What to Know Jackie and Shadow, the two famous Big Bear eagles, produced two eggs in early January

The eggs are expected to hatch on or near Valentine's Day

Keep an eye on the nest via a live cam

If you've found yourself obsessively watching a nest high up in the mountains near Big Bear over recent days, you haven't been alone.

For people from around the world are following the adventures of Jackie and Shadow, Big Bear's beloved eagle pair, and specifically how their two eggs are faring.

Those much-observed eggs?

One arrived on Jan. 8, and the other a couple of days after, and Jackie and Shadow have been taking tender turns keeping them toasty in the nest, even through substantial snowfall and frigid winds.

Once the eggs arrived, the bird-knowing pros at the Friends of Big Bear Valley and Big Bear Eagle Nest Cam HQ put the possible debut date for the little eaglets around, how perfect, Valentine's Day.

Now Valentine's Day is here, or nearly, and those fans keeping an eye on the camera are attempting to detect whether they see any "pips" on the shells, a sign that the tiny eagles are working their way out into the world.

Can you detect any small holes on the surfaces of the eggs?

Will the camera catch the full entrance of one or both eaglets? And will both eagles be at the nest when the feathery bundles make their egg-exiting entrances?

Best keep a screen close, and keep your eye on this page.

And if you need an outdoor break or two while watching the nest?

What timing: The Great Backyard Bird Count happens over Presidents Day Weekend, a National Audubon Society event that gives avian mavens the chance to be a citizen scientist for an hour or a day