Eggstravaganza Adds Holiday Charm to Downtown Disney

Through April 18, 2021 (while supplies last)

$7.99 (plus tax) for your gameboard and stickers

Keeping your peepers peeled for possible egg sightings?

That's very much an activity that coincides with the early hours of Easter morning, at least for many Southern California families.

But peepers should stay well-peeled around Downtown Disney District, and well beyond Easter Day, too.

For Eggstravaganza is on at the Disneyland Resort shopping-and-dining area, the festivity that involves the clever placement of character-themed eggs.

That means an egg painted to look like Donald Duck could be placed high up on a building window or in the nook near a doorway, while a Goofy egg could be on view in the structure next door.

No hints or clues are to be found here, for this is a scavenger hunt, and for $7.99, plus tax, you'll receive a gameboard and stickers.

As for the eggciting prize at the end of this happy hunt?

Disneyland Resort does reveal this tempting tidbit: "Whether you choose to hunt for eggs or not, return your game board to World of Disney or Disney's Pin Traders to collect a special surprise — one of six collectible eggs!"

If you need a little gooey get-up-and-go for your search, you can bet that there are Easter-themed treats for purchase around Downtown District.

Hop, hop, hop by Marceline's Confectionary for a Bunny Krispy or Easter Minnie Apple.

Good to know? The holiday goodies are available through Easter Day, which is April 4, but Eggstravaganza rolls through April 18, 2021.

Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure reopen on April 30, 2021.