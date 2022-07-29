El Capitan Theatre Welcomes Three Disney Princesses in August

What to Know El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood

"Raya and the Last Dragon," "Moana," and "Beauty and the Beast" will screen on select August dates at the movie palace

Raya, Moana, and Belle will appear on the El Cap stage ahead of their respective films; $15 per ticket

Watching a favorite animated film over and over and over and over can mean your kid A) has impressively memorized all the dialogue and B) may gently correct you if you don't sing a song's correct lyrics and C) feels like they almost know the wonderful characters they see on the screen.

This is the power of strong character development, and magical movie-making, something that the Walt Disney Company has perfected for nearly a century.

But getting to actually see those characters before a screening of the film they headline? That's a rarer treat, saved for special visits to special places.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, the ornately imagined vintage movie palace owned by Disney, is one of those special places, and quite frequently?

Iconic characters stop by for on-stage appearances.

Disney

That will happen in August when a trio of Disney princesses will visit the grand space, all to give families some festive film-centered fun before summer makes its final bow.

"Raya and the Last Dragon" will fly for the theater from Aug. 12 through 14, with Raya appearing before each screening.

Moana will set her sails for the Tinseltown landmark from Aug. 16 through 18, with a viewing of "Moana" following her pre-show "hello," and Belle, from "Beauty and the Beast," will be at the El Capitan on Aug. 19, 20, and 21.

The fanciful flick will also screen after Belle bids each audience "adieu."

Note that the princesses will not appear at the theater as a trio, but rather on their own, along the movie in which they are famously featured.

Disney

There are four screenings daily — 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m. — and a ticket is $15. The presenter of this late-summer treat? It's Disney+.

Because seats at the El Capitan Theatre are reserved, and Disney princess screenings are always popular events at the stately cinema, you'll want to secure your admission in advance.

As Maui might memorably say, with heart and humor: "You're welcome!"