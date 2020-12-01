El Torito Just Launched 25 Days of Giveaways

What to Know Dec. 1-25, 2020; specials will change throughout coming weeks

Available for pick-up or delivery

Available to eClub members; sign up online

Finding festive foods to order, then pick up, is always a piquant and pleasurable pursuit.

But if you're saving money while doing so? And it is all happening in December, a month that is traditionally devoted to the delights of dining?

It all feels right, in the way that 25 days of deals feels right.

And that's just what will happen for people who are eClub members with El Torito.

To thank members, and to treat them to something sweet as the holidays grow closer and the year winds down, the Mexican restaurant chain will send out daily savings and promotions, each December day, from the first of the month right through to Christmas.

Deals to watch for?

Big savings on Party Packs (think 30%), ten dollars off of anything you order (and that's all day long), and, oh yes, an order of free guacamole.

"Free guacamole" is an instant smile-summoner, but especially when colder days, which are made for snacking, arrive.

Not an eClub member? You can sign up here.

Keep in mind that on-site dining is temporarily postponed, so you'll need to plan to order online or by calling in, all to pick-up or go the delivery route.

Local El Torito locations include Hawthorne, Sherman Oaks, Marina del Rey, Palmdale, and Long Beach, as well as several other cities around the region.