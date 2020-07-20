Elope at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater

What to Know Aug. 22, 2020

"The Whole Shebang" is $4,000

A cake, Champagne, and an officiant are included in the two-hour window (yes, you can request a puppet to officiate); guest limit is four people

Simply stating that "love continues" in the time of a pandemic doesn't fully tell the whole wholesome story.

Love can flourish, love can flower, and the deep feelings of closeness to another human being can grow stronger when you're facing strange and uncertain times as a team.

Which all leads to the following comforting conclusion: Duos devoted to each other are seeking safe and celebratory paths to betrothment, and marriage, in the summer of 2020.

It's no surprise that elopements have also flourished in recent months, and much smaller weddings, ones that only include your very nearest and absolute top-tier dearest.

And helping couples experience a memorable marriage ceremony?

A place you may have not expected, though you may find it to be the most fancifully fitting wedding venue ever: the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Highland Park.

The bright, happy, and vintage venue, a former silent cinema, will open up, in a pretty pop-up, to knot-tyers seeking a special, low-key, and socially distant spot to say their vows.

"Short + Sweet" is the name of the elopement pop-up, and it will come will several stylish features, including professional photography by Alissa Noelle Photography, flowers by Going Steady Studios, a cake from Just What I Kneaded, and Table Method's bubbly-read coups.

The pop-up is just over a month away, on Aug. 22, and "slots are limited," is the word.

"You get all the bells and whistles of a big wedding all put together in a simple and stress-free package, all handled by our wedding dream team," is the statement from the people behind the pop-up.

You'll have two hours at the theater, and your guest limit? Four people are permitted, due to safety considerations, though keeping the invite list to just you two is perfect, too.

You can find several questions answered on the site.

And upping the kind-hearted factor?

Your purchase of the elopement package will help several local artists, creators, and the Bob Baker Marionette Theater, which has remained closed since the spring.

So you say that your love story has plenty of whimsy woven through it, and some deep-down magic, too?

Beginning your marriage story at an atmospheric and retro destination, one that is home to a troupe of beloved marionettes and a pervasively merry spirit, may be just the ticket.

Visit the Short + Sweet Elopement Pop-up site now for all of the bell-ringing, confetti-laden details.

Photographer: @AlissaNoellePhotography

Venue: @BobBakerMarionettes

Florist: @GoingSteadyStudios

Cake: @JustWhatIKneaded.LA

Marriage Certificate designer: @PoppyAndBirchCA

Rentals: @TableMethod