‘Encanto' Magic Blooms at Disneyland Park

We may not talk about Bruno, but we can most definitely speak to our "Encanto"-enchanted friends and family members about making time to visit a certain Disneyland attraction in the coming weeks.

That special spot? It's "it's a small world," an iconic wonderland that will soon serve as the large canvas for several shimmering projections, images that pay moving tribute to the hit song "We Don't Talk About Bruno" and the magical Madrigal family.

That nightly happening will begin a lively limited-time run on April 11, but there's more "Encanto" merriment in store later in the month, when a festive float inspired by the hit Walt Disney Animation Studios film debuts in the Main Street Electrical Parade, starting on April 22.

Adding to the enchanting aura of this much-anticipated event?

Like the film's beloved Casita, the parade has been around for several years, bringing delight to many generations. In fact, the illuminated extravaganza is celebrating its 50th anniversary, which makes the "Encanto" float's premiere extra-magical.

And at Zocalo Park in Frontierland? Fans of the animated film can meet Mirabel Madrigal "in a colorful photo location that pays homage to the Madrigal family from Colombia."

A reservation is required to enter Disneyland park in addition to a ticket. For more information on everything "Encanto" happening at The Happiest Place on Earth, visit the official Disney Parks Blog now.