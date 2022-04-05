‘Encanto' Magic Blooms at Disneyland Park

By Alysia Gray Painter

We may not talk about Bruno, but we can most definitely speak to our "Encanto"-enchanted friends and family members about making time to visit a certain Disneyland attraction in the coming weeks.

That special spot? It's "it's a small world," an iconic wonderland that will soon serve as the large canvas for several shimmering projections, images that pay moving tribute to the hit song "We Don't Talk About Bruno" and the magical Madrigal family.

That nightly happening will begin a lively limited-time run on April 11, but there's more "Encanto" merriment in store later in the month, when a festive float inspired by the hit Walt Disney Animation Studios film debuts in the Main Street Electrical Parade, starting on April 22.

Adding to the enchanting aura of this much-anticipated event?

Like the film's beloved Casita, the parade has been around for several years, bringing delight to many generations. In fact, the illuminated extravaganza is celebrating its 50th anniversary, which makes the "Encanto" float's premiere extra-magical.

And at Zocalo Park in Frontierland? Fans of the animated film can meet Mirabel Madrigal "in a colorful photo location that pays homage to the Madrigal family from Colombia."

A reservation is required to enter Disneyland park in addition to a ticket. For more information on everything "Encanto" happening at The Happiest Place on Earth, visit the official Disney Parks Blog now.

3 photos
1/3
Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort
Disney guests visiting Disneyland Park in California can enjoy special appearances by Mirabel from Walt Disney Animation Studios' musical comedy, "Encanto," inspired by the people and cultures of Colombia. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)
2/3
For a limited time beginning April 11, 2022, the iconic façade of "it's a small world" at Disneyland Park becomes enchanted several times each evening with a brief visual montage that pays tribute to Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Encanto" hit song, "We Don’t Talk About Bruno." This musical delight comes to life through projection and lighting effects and an artistic style inspired by the lyrics, with select moments that feature characters from the film. Like the Madrigal family's Casita, tiles across the "it's a small world" façade flip, turn, and rearrange themselves as one scene transitions to the next, culminating in a celebratory chorus and a nod to Bruno's mysterious prophecy about Mirabel. Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Encanto" recently won the Academy Award® for best animated feature at this year’s Oscars®, and a new sing-along version of the film is streaming on Disney+. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)
3/3
In honor of the 50th anniversary of the "Main Street Electrical Parade," this nighttime spectacular will return to Disneyland Park on April 22, 2022. Inspired by the original design of the parade, plus Disney Legend Mary Blair's iconic art style on "it's a small world," the new grand finale will bring together classic and contemporary favorites, led by the Blue Fairy from "Pinocchio." As the new grand finale passes by, guests along each side of the parade route will see a different set of stylized scenes from classic and contemporary favorite stories. This early concept art features Mirabel and Antonio from Walt Disney Animation Studios' Academy Award®-winning film, "Encanto," just one of 14 stories represented in the grand finale sequence. These stories will be interpreted in thousands of sparkling lights and electro-synth-magnetic musical sound, with unique representations of beloved characters as animated dolls. (Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort)

This article tagged under:

Disneyland ResortAnaheimDisneylandDisney California AdventureEncanto

