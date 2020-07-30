‘Enchanted Forest of Light' Will Shimmer Again in 2021

What to Know The La Cañada Flintridge gardens are open for daytime visitors in a limited capacity

Advance reservations necessary

Enchanted Forest of Light and Carved are cancelled in 2020

If the holidays already seem to be in the air, it might be because you've decided to string your Christmas lights on the house, to add some cheer to a stay-home summer, or you're already baking yuletide desserts.

But we're also beginning to learn about what some of Southern California's larger attractions will do when it comes to scheduling their popular seasonal events in 2020.

And Descanso Gardens made an announcement regarding its holidaytime illumination spectacular, Enchanted Forest of Light, on July 30: It won't be happening this year.

Likewise Carved, the pumpkin-focused festivity that flickers just ahead of Halloween, will also keep its candle unlit in the coming months.

The La Cañada Flintridge destination released this statement regarding the cancellations: "As an outdoor venue with strict social distancing rules already in place, we feel safe operating during the daytime with limited capacity and have been since mid-May."

"But after careful consideration, we have realized that the uncertainty of the coming months makes us unwilling to host events that may draw crowds."

The bright spot regarding both happenings? They'll be back in 2021.

Further, the Descanso Gardens staffers assures fans that they'll be "working extra hard to make the Gardens especially festive this fall and winter for all of our visitors."

If you'd like to revisit the glittery nighttime happening now, there are several stunning photos on the Descanso Gardens Instagram.

And, yes, plenty of autumn-cute pictures of Carved pumpkins, too, to get you in that fall's-on-the-way mood.