Enjoy a Free At-Home Gay Men's Chorus of LA Concert

What to Know Saturday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m.

Free, but do register ahead of time

Past performances and new treats will fill a festive hour

If the 2020 holidays have been rather (or totally) lacking in some of the happy hallmarks you've loved in the past, be not too blue in this season of red and green.

For a number of Southern California-based cultural organizations have been working to dream up the sort of from-afar festivities that can give their fans the ebullient experiences and excellent entertainment they've experienced in the past.

The Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles, the acclaimed group known for its glorious voices, beautiful balladry, humorous spins on traditional tunes, and unstoppable showmanship, has been working to do just that: Connect with its many followers via a virtual-but-still-vibrant production.

Now those local fans, as well as GMCLA supporters who live beyond our region, will get to enjoy "@Home for the Holidays," a spirited online show boasting twelve seasonal songs.

Some of those numbers during the Dec. 12 happening will hail from past Holiday Spectaculars, so, yes, you'll see clips of the sizable chorus on the stage at The Alex Theatre in Glendale, a longtime home for the ensemble.

Other offerings will be brand-new, and presented in a solo format.

If you're hoping the beloved "I Want to Be a Rockette" will be included, be cheered: It definitely will deliver on the cheer front. And be sure to look for an appearance by the marvelous Ms. Melissa Manchester, who will perform "A Mother's Prayer."

Melvin Robert will take on the hosting duties for the hour-long show.

As mentioned, this is a complimentary treat, and no ticket is required. But you will want to register ahead of time, right here.

Are you already dreaming of future Holiday Spectaculars back at The Alex? Not to mention the always lively yuletide costumes, the superb voices filling the historic room you sit in, and the cavalcade of special guests?

Do connect with the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles as 2020 bids us farewell, and find that energy, warmth, and sheer talent you've loved in bygone years.