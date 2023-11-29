Enjoy a pet-themed comedy show, with a holiday twist (dogs are invited, too)

What to Know Stand Up for Pups Holiday Comedy Show

Friday, Dec. 1 at the Wallis Annenberg PetSpace in Playa Vista; 7-9 p.m.

$20 general; $25 table seating; 18+ (recommended); dogs are welcome

Showing up with your pooch at a park is a-ok in most places, and wending your way along the sidewalks of your neighborhood with a canine at your side is commonly practiced.

But a dog at a droll event, the sort of humorous happening made for humans, isn't often seen. Wallis Annenberg PetSpace wanted to change this up, in honor of pups, and change, they did: The Playa Vista-based animal center's "Stand Up for Pups" comedy shows, which pup, er, pop up every now and again, have become regular stops for people and their furry friends.

Now the uplifting, smiles-aplenty affair is returning on the first day of December with some seasonal inspiration: The evening of witty wisecrackery will raise a howl for the holidays.

As with past "Stand Up for Pups" comedy shows, your pup is welcome to attend. A ticket is $20, but if you want to trot for a table, the price is $25.

Your ticket includes two beverages and a food truck is expected to stop by.

Can't Even Comedy is at the helm of this yuk-tastic gathering, which will include co-founder Caitlin Benson as well as Tahir Moore, JT Hernandez, Kris Rubio, Rick Martinelli, and Naad Banki.

PetSpace Extraordinary Care Fund is the beneficiary. Part of each ticket will be donated to the give-back effort "which supports PetSpace's work with the most vulnerable animals in the shelter system: those who face significant medical needs that serve as barriers to adoption."

Wearing your loudest holiday sweater? Totally encouraged. Asking your pup to don his most dazzling harness or collar? That would definitely bring cheer.