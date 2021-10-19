Enjoy a ‘Poorly Drawn' Portrait of Your Pet While Giving Back

What to Know Share a photo of your pet through Oct. 21

$15 donation; donate via Pasadena Humane's Facebook post, then post your pet's photo and name in the comments

A Pasadena Humane volunteer will illustrate your animal, in a Halloween costume, and post the digital portrait

If you're obsessed with your rabbit, your pooch, your kittens, or your turtle, you've likely put their likeness to paper, again and again, all to charm a relative, a child, or a friend.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Did the likeness of your lovey truly represent their spirit? Were you able to creatively capture their appearance? Maybe, maybe not. But your delightful drawings were surely full of charm.

Pasadena Humane's latest fundraiser has a lot of that spirit, and charm, and the name of the give-back effort says it all: It's all about "Poorly Drawn Pets," a light-hearted way to do some good for animals in need while also snagging a sweet piece of art.

How it works: You'll donate, then share a photo of your pet on this post.

The donation for a single work of art? It's $15.

Pasadena Humane volunteers will then gamely draw and post a digital portrait of your baby, looking spooky 'n sweet in some sort of Halloween costume or seasonal setting.

The spirit of the project? Only this: Not every animal illustration has to be deemed a masterpiece, or what would be considered to be a masterpiece by a large number of people.

Rather, the money raised will aid animals, and you'll get to enjoy a cute, if not "perfect," digital portrait of your pet posted on the center's social media.

"Maybe you'll get one of our extremely talented artists, but no promises on our artistic abilities!" is the cheeky and cheerful message from the Pasadena Humane team.

The Pasadena Humane team shared that the zany but heartfelt idea was inspired by the Wisconsin Humane Society and the BARCS Animal Shelter of Baltimore.

Can you purchase multiple portraits? Definitely. Find the details here, then donate to Pasadena Humane, via the Donate button on the center's Facebook page, by Oct. 21.

After you donate, just post your pet's name, and picture, in the comments.

Good to know?

There is a cap on how many critters can appear in one photo. That would be two pets, so your favorite image. the one that has 14 furry cuties in it, from the dog park? Best skip that pic, and find an excellent shot of just one or two animals, posing cutely together.