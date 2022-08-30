Enjoy a Rare Chance to Dance at Castle Green

What to Know Autumn Frolic at Castle Green

Wednesday, Nov. 16

$70 for the "Full Evening"; other ticket tiers are available

There are a number of notable buildings around Southern California that boast interiors that we know well, even if we can't say we know them from in-person visits.

They're the storied landmarks that frequently host film crews, meaning we're familiar with the cinematic spaces associated with these local icons even if we haven't ever set foot inside.

Castle Green, for many architecture aficionados, is one of these picturesque places, a destination that has been seen in "The Sting," "The Last Samurai, and "The Prestige," as well as several other movies and television shows.

The Old Pasadena gem, a fantastical fortress that rose into dramatic being at the end of the 19th century as a hotel, now houses a caboodle of condos, but it does open up twice a year for tours, and getting married there is also a possibility.

But on Wednesday, Nov. 16 an unusual and unusually charming chance to see inside the building is materializing: Two merry musicale acts will summon the sepia-hued songs of long ago, filling the Castle Green ballroom with jazzily vintage tunes, high style, and oodles of moxie, too.

The fizzy, wear-your-dancing-shoes evening has been delightfully dubbed the Autumn Frolic at the Castle Green, and tickets are now on sale for the event, which will include vivacious appearances by Janet Klein and her Parlor Boys and Alex Mendham and His Orchestra.

There are a few admission tiers to ponder, depending upon how frolicsome you'd like to be, with a Full Evening ticket, which includes both shows, priced at $70.

Whatever tier you choose, you'll be invited to enjoy some complimentary bubbly, plus "light refreshments," goodies that may be savored on the landmark's oft-photographed veranda.

Inside the ballroom? You may hear some standards of a century ago, or at least the ditties that entranced people several decades in the past, with some new-but-time-honored tunes on the playlist.

One has to wonder if this will be the first time that the walls of Castle Green, and the windows and lighting fixtures and other design elements that have remained unchanged, will have "heard" these songs before, or if, back in the day, these time-tested tunes added panache to the palatial structure.

The chance to peek inside a beautiful building that is usually closed to the public? It's sweet, but the chance to twirl there, to the sort of music that the structure may remember, if buildings have memories, is even sweeter.

Peruse ticket options now, and start seeking out your most fetching frock, something that is a little fall-like and lots of fun, for an effervescent evening spent inside a local castle.