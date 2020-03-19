Enjoy-at-Home Comfort Foods Abound Around Town

What to Know Spend $100 at Vitello's, receive a $20 gift card and a roll of toilet paper

Have you been craving a well-made meatball, the sort of substantial, spice-laden orb that tops a plate of pasta as well as a cherry tops a sundae?

And speaking of pasta, are thinking you'd like some creamy Fettucine Alfredo right around now? Or something from a diner, the kind of super-hearty food that you can eat at lunch, and then finish dinner, or maybe even at breakfast the next morning?

Southern California has long been a go-to for grub that keeps us comforted, full, and well-sated, which is something we're seeking as we stay at home and weather the rainstorms that continue to sweep through.

A number of local eateries, restaurants that are temporarily closed in the wake of COVID-19, have now partnered with delivery teams, or are offering pick-up, and the comfort food-y, pot-pie'd, pasta-rich choices are plentiful.

At Vitello's on Tujunga? The meatballs that mavens of this Italian restaurant love are on the to-go menu, as are other twirl-your-fork favorites. Some bonuses? Spend $100 and receive a $20 gift card AND a free roll of toilet paper. The restaurant, which is home to the cabaret-cool Feinstein's at Vitello's, does know how to keep the smiles coming.

At Du-par's at the Original Farmers Market? Oh goodness, the historic diner's Blue Plate Specials are the flavorful focus, and they're available for "take-out, delivery, and curbside pick-up." Think Mac & Cheese Casserole and, yes, those world-famous Du-par's hotcakes.

Crossroads Kitchen on Melrose Avenue has a new line of meal kits, which will allow fans to make some of the eatery's best-known dishes at home. Those include Fettucine Alfredo, Lasagna, and Scallopini Parmesan, too. The prep instructions? They come with the kit. Just get your order in at least 24 hours in advance, and plan to pick up between noon and 6 o'clock (delivery is available, too).