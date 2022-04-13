Enjoy Free Films, Music at OC Parks This Summer

Perhaps you know Irvine Regional Park because your tots love the train that choo-choos right there, or Mile Square Regional Park, the longtime home of a free fishing derby.

The much-loved locations in the OC Parks family wear plenty of hats, in short, depending on the time of year, what the weather might be like, and the sorts of alfresco activities people are seeking.

And in summer? Those activities are focused on films of the freest assortment, and sublime live sounds, too.

It isn't any wonder that the OC Parks have served as pop-up concert venues, and outdoor cinemas, over a number of years, and several of the locations will again welcome movie fans back over the summer of '22, as well as lovers of live music.

For both the OC Parks Summer Concert Series and OC Parks Sunset Cinema are coming back around, with pay-nothing delights, sweet evening scenes, and lots to do for both grown-up locals and families in search of an uplifting evening out.

The concert series will include ten shows, with some hallowed headliners leading the rock-out, turn-it-up way. Ozomatli, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, The Aquabats, and other acclaimed acts are on the summer roll-out, which begins on June 23 at Craig Regional Park.

Ozomatli, by the by, is the first-up band, and all of the concerts? They'll happen on Thursday nights, with the final event scheduled for Aug. 25 at Bluff Park at Salt Creek Beach (The New Respects will be in the spotlight).

Friday nights belong to the movies, with "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" serving as the first cinematic treat of the season.

You'll want to circle June 17 for all of the action-comedy fun, which will shimmer on an outdoor screen at Craig Regional Park.

Craig Regional Park will be the place to see the first couple of films, but other regional destinations will act as pop-up theaters, including Yorba Regional Park and Laguna Niguel Regional Park.

"The County of Orange and OC Parks are excited to bring another year of exceptional entertainment to the community," said Doug Chaffee, Chairman of the Orange County Board of Supervisors.

"Enjoying a free concert or movie with friends and family is a great opportunity for visitors of all ages to experience our parks across the county."

Upping the sheer spirit of blissful free-a-tude? Parking will be complimentary, too.

Do show with funds if you want to snack and/or sip; food and drink will be available for purchase at all shows and screenings.