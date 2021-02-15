Enjoy Mardi Gras Classics at Georgia's in Anaheim and LBC

What to Know Georgia's Restaurant at the Anaheim Packing House and Long Beach Exchange

Mardi Gras is on Tuesday, Feb. 16

The Hurricane for Two is $15

Some holidays are known for their heartier offerings, from the main meals that are built upon an iconic ingredient to those finger foods that feel especially festive.

And with other celebrations? It's all about the sweet stuff, from cookies to confections to candies that arrive in heart-shaped, brightly hued boxes.

But there are those stand-out occasions that hold delicious sway over both the savory and sweet columns, with classic cuisines that run the gamut from starters to desserts.

Mardi Gras is at the forefront of these festivities, thanks to all of the foodstuffs that fit so flavorfully with the traditions of Fat Tuesday.

Georgia's Restaurant at the Anaheim Packing House and the Long Beach Exchange has become celebrated for many of those dishes, and drinks, too, including the Hurricane, a libation that has earned its legendary status as an ultimate French Quarter quaff.

Find that taste of New Orleans on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at either Georgia's location, as well as a host of dishes such as "Nana" Gretchen's Jambalaya, which, you bet, brims with shrimp, andouille sausage and chicken (and you can go with pasta or rice).

The menu brims with beautiful soul food choices, if you're eager for more meals to complement your Hurricane for Two (which is priced at $15).

Hoppin' John, red beans & rice, and a selection of po' boys will give your at-home Mardi Gras plenty of piquant panache.

Georgia's homestyle deliciousness and authentically imaginative eats come from the visionary partnership of Nika Shoemaker-Machado and her mother "Nana" Gretchen Shoemaker, as well Ms. Shoemaker-Machado's husband Marlon Machado, who opened the Anaheim location in 2014 and the Long Beach restaurant a few years later.

Seeking a Bourbon Street experience while staying in your own abode?

Georgia's Restaurant is open on Feb. 16, which is Mardi Gras in 2021, for takeout, delivery, and outdoor dining.

The full menu may be viewed on the Georgia's site.