Enjoy nightly caroling and festive feasting at The Tam O'Shanter

What to Know Carolers will visit The Tam O'Shanter in Atwater Village from Dec. 1-30

The caroling will begin around 5:30 on weeknights and 4:30 on Saturday and Sunday

The Lawrys restaurant, famous for prime rib, will offer a traditional Christmas dinner on Dec. 25

How many "fa la las" have sounded in the woodsy nooks and well-upholstered crannies of The Tam O'Shanter over the decades?

Have the words "sleigh" and "snow" and "bells" and "trees" been sweetly sung a thousand times?

We ponder such tinselly topics as the holiday season begins and our happy thoughts to turn those restaurants where caroling has been central to the celebratory scene, as central as strings of lights, decadent dishes, and cocktails that feel especially Christmassy.

And the Lawry's locations have long been synonymous with carolers when December arrives.

The Tam O'Shanter, that cottage-y charmer that's called Atwater Village home for over a century, is one of those spots, prompting fans to enthusiastically gather for songs, spirits, and supping when the yuletide is nigh.

And nigh, the yuletide now is, meaning carolers in full Victorian regalia will stroll The Tam's snug chambers from Dec. 1 through 30, 2023.

Guests will dig into classic prime rib, Toad in the Hole, and gravy-soaked fries, among other hearty offerings, at the Scottish steakery.

The carolers will begin their whimsical warbling about 30 minutes after the dinner service commences, so plan on 5:30 or so on weeknights and an hour earlier on Saturday and Sunday.

Set against The Tam O'Shanter's centuries-old style, the ye olden presentation is especially charming and even a tad fairy-tale-ish, as though the carolers have stepped through some unseen time portal.

As always, the Los Feliz Boulevard bastion of meat, Scotch, and pints will have more merry doings on the table, including a Christmas Day meal brimming with traditional dishes such as turkey, candied cranberries, and stuffing.